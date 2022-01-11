Krewe of Little Rascals first to cancel parade due to COVID-19 concerns

One week from the official start of Mardi Gras 2022, The Krewe of Little Rascals is the first to cancel their plans to roll this Carnival season due to concerns of COVID-19.

The news came in a social media post by Mardi Gras Guide author Arthur Hardy on Monday.

In his post, Krewe of Little Rascals Captain Maureen Spittler said, “It is with much thought and prayers that the Krewe of Little Rascals is announcing that they will not be rolling this year, 2022 season. We are erring on the side of caution for the children. We will be back in 2023 to celebrate Krewe of Little Rascals’ 40th anniversary!”

Breaking News—Little Rascals cancels 2022 parade. From the captain: It is with much thought and prayers that the Krewe... Posted by Arthur Hardy on Monday, January 10, 2022

The Krewe’s decision to cancel their parade comes just four days after New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell declared the official start to Carnival with a public celebration on King’s Day.

“Without a doubt, we will have Mardi Gras 2022, it will happen,” said Mayor Cantrell at the city’s King’s Day celebration on Thursday. “And we know that Mardi Gras and the Carnival Season is good for our soul, we know that...there is no stopping us and the best is yet to come.”