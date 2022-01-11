ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

World's first 3D home showroom

wogx.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGroundbreaking advances in 3D printing are allowing people...

www.wogx.com

wogx.com

wogx.com

Florida State
floridainsider.com

wogx.com

World's first 3D home showroom in Florida

VIERA, Fla. - Groundbreaking advances in 3D printing are allowing people to print the home of their dreams. A warehouse in Brevard County, Florida showcases the latest 3D technology that could transform the home-building industry. A robot named "Frank" sits in what developers call the world's first 3D home showroom...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Architectural Digest

Habitat for Humanity Debuts First Home Entirely Constructed Via 3D Printer

Anyone who’s moved into a house built from the ground up knows that—especially in the middle of a pandemic—it can take anywhere from just a few weeks to a full year. But perhaps that sometimes torturous timeline is about to become both shorter and more predictable with the launch of Habitat for Humanity’s first 3D-printed house. The three-bedroom, two-bath concrete structure, which can withstand hurricanes and tornadoes, is a 1,200-square-foot technological triumph in Virginia that was constructed in just 12 hours using an Alquist 3D printer. The Tk-based company, headed by founder and CEO Zack Mannheimer, partnered with the nonprofit to construct the monumental project. “You don’t have to be a millionaire to customize your home. 3D technology allows for customization at all levels of home buying, and Alquist will be offering this later this year,” he explains.
ADVOCACY

