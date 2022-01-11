ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City seeking $15 million grant to protect water resources after lawsuit

By Gage Teunissen
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Less than a week after the Iowa Attorney General announced a lawsuit against the city of Sioux City , claiming it had violated water-quality rules, the city is seeking a $15 million grant to protect water resources at its wastewater treatment plant.

Council members on Monday authorized the city utilities department to submit the grant application for a water infrastructure fund grant to protect, preserve, and restore Iowa’s water resources at the plant.

Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott acknowledged there are problems at the water treatment plant.

“As you well recognize there are problems at the sewer plant. We’re trying to recognize that, they came up with a grant program, we’re probably going to do some of that stuff no matter what but it would be nice to do enhancements and those sort of things that extra money would be nice to have,” said Mayor Scott.

When asked about the Attorney General’s lawsuit, Mayor Scott said he was not able to comment because of the pending litigation.

Two former treatment plant workers have pleaded guilty in federal court to criminal charges under the Clean Water Act.

