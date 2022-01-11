ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Fayetteville City Council calls on DOJ to launch investigate in shooting involving off-duty deputy

WRAL
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFayetteville City Council calls on DOJ to launch investigate in shooting...

www.wral.com

Comments / 13

China DeAaron Nicole
6d ago

Hawkins marched, and deputies kneeled when George Floyd was killed, but when it happens at home, they tuck their tails!!

Reply(2)
4
Roddale Wynn
6d ago

I'm sorry but we were in the area whenever it happend. The guy in the truck hit this man as he was walking across the street. As the man got up and started yelling and pounding on the back of the man's truck, the man that was driving stopped, pulled out his gun and then shot the man. As the man turned to run, he shot him in his back. What I'm saying is true, if the man walking had jumped on the front on the man's truck like he stated., then why in the video was see the man dead at the back of the truck by the back tire shot dead. huuuummmm something to think about...

Reply(5)
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fayetteville, NC
Fayetteville, NC
Crime & Safety
CBS News

Details emerge about suspected gunman in Texas synagogue hostage standoff

More details are emerging Monday about the suspected gunman responsible for the Texas synagogue hostage standoff on Saturday. The suspect, 44-year-old Malik Faisal Akram, was killed after the FBI breached Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, following an 11-hour standoff. The four people taken hostage all emerged unharmed. A law...
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

Djokovic, deported from Australia, heads home to Serbia as Australian Open begins

Novak Djokovic was heading home to Serbia Monday after his deportation from Australia over its required COVID-19 vaccination ended the world's top-ranked men's tennis player's hopes of defending his Australian Open title. An Emirates plane carrying him from Australia landed in Dubai early Monday and Djokovic was later seen on...
TENNIS
CBS News

China cancels Olympic ticket sales as 1st Omicron case confirmed in Beijing

Beijing — China on Monday canceled plans to sell tickets to the public for the Winter Olympics in Beijing, as the number of COVID-19 cases in the country reached its highest since March 2020. Organizers said last year there would be no international spectators at the Games — partly due to China's weeks-long quarantine requirements — but they had promised to allow domestic audiences. Those plans were scrapped on Monday as China reported 223 new infections just three weeks before the Winter Olympics are set to open.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Doj#Fayetteville City Council#The Department Of Justice
Fox News

Suspected drone attack in Abu Dhabi kills 3 and wounds 6

A possible drone attack may have sparked an explosion that struck three oil tankers in Abu Dhabi and another fire at an extension of Abu Dhabi International Airport on Monday that killed three people and wounded six, police said. Abu Dhabi police identified the dead as two Indian nationals and...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy