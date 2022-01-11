Fayetteville City Council calls on DOJ to launch investigate in shooting involving off-duty deputy
Fayetteville City Council calls on DOJ to launch investigate in shooting...www.wral.com
Fayetteville City Council calls on DOJ to launch investigate in shooting...www.wral.com
Hawkins marched, and deputies kneeled when George Floyd was killed, but when it happens at home, they tuck their tails!!
I'm sorry but we were in the area whenever it happend. The guy in the truck hit this man as he was walking across the street. As the man got up and started yelling and pounding on the back of the man's truck, the man that was driving stopped, pulled out his gun and then shot the man. As the man turned to run, he shot him in his back. What I'm saying is true, if the man walking had jumped on the front on the man's truck like he stated., then why in the video was see the man dead at the back of the truck by the back tire shot dead. huuuummmm something to think about...
Comments / 13