Monday's Scores

By The Associated Press
Janesville Gazette
 7 days ago

New Kent vs. Poquoson, ccd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com,...

www.gazettextra.com

Caledonian Record-News

Weekend Local Scores (Jan. 15-16) And Monday Schedule

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number. Spaulding 195, Essex 174, Plymouth Regional (N.H.) 140.50, Queensbury (N.Y.) 114.50, Malone (N.Y.) 100, Northern Adirondack (N.Y.) 93, Fair Haven 80, Beekmantown (N.Y.) 74, Middlebury 73, Colchester 70, Ogdensburg (N.Y.) 70, Champlain Valley 58, Mount Abraham 56, Otter Valley 53, Vergennes 51, St. Johnsbury 37, Mount Mansfield 33.50, Harwood 13, Rutland 9, Mill River 5, Milton 0.
SPORTS
Janesville Gazette

Iowa Boys Basketball Prep Poll

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:. Class 4A. RecordPtsPrv. 1. Ames (7)7-11091. 2. Pleasant Valley (4)10-01032. 3. Waukee Northwes10-1954. 4. Prairie, Cedar Rapids9-1757. 5. Council Bluffs, Abraham...
HIGH SCHOOL
Janesville Gazette

Tennessee Boy's Prep Polls

The Associated Press' Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee's three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through January 17, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:
HIGH SCHOOL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford area basketball scores for Monday, January 17

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)-Here are the boys and girls high school basketball scores involving Rockford area teams for Monday, January 17 from the “Overtime” team of Scott Leber and David Greenberg. (Watchin “Overtime” Friday nights live at 11 p.m. on Fox 39/rebroadcast Sundays at 9 a.m. on Fox 39). JEFFERSON MLK (BOYS)Byron 50 Jefferson 43Normal 69 […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Janesville Gazette

Saint Joseph's (PA) hosts George Washington after Bamisile's 26-point game

George Washington Colonials (5-10, 1-2 A-10) at Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (7-8, 1-3 A-10) BOTTOM LINE: George Washington visits the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks after Joe Bamisile scored 26 points in George Washington's 77-76 win against the George Mason Patriots. The Hawks have gone 5-4 in home games. Saint Joseph's...
BASKETBALL
Janesville Gazette

Mercer 71, The Citadel 64

MERCER (11-7) Glisson 7-13 2-2 16, Haase 3-7 6-6 14, Johnson 2-9 0-0 5, Jones 3-8 2-5 10, Walker 3-5 0-0 9, Greco 1-3 3-6 5, Grant 4-7 0-1 8, Tucker 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 25-54 13-20 71. THE CITADEL (7-9) Brown 2-8 11-14 16, Roche 1-6 2-3 5, Clark...
BASKETBALL
Janesville Gazette

Youngblood lifts Kennesaw St. over North Florida 62-60

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Chris Youngblood had 16 points as Kennesaw State narrowly beat North Florida 62-60 on Monday night. Demond Robinson had 12 points, seven rebounds and four blocks for Kennesaw State (8-8, 3-0 Atlantic Sun Conference), which earned its fourth straight victory. Isaiah Reddish added 10 points and seven rebounds. Terrell Burden had five steals.
COLLEGE SPORTS

