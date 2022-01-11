ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanye West's "Heaven and Hell" Visual Features Hooded Individuals and Floating Bodies

Cover picture for the articleKanye West, aka Ye, has returned to the music scene with a new visual for his track “Heaven and Hell” from his DONDA album. Initially aired on ESPN during the NCAA...

HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Shares Sexy Selfies After Kanye West & Pete Davidson Celebrate NYE In Miami

Kim Kardashian definitely didn’t ‘take Miami’ for New Year’s Eve after ex-husband Kanye West decided to ring in 2022 close Pete Davidson in the Sunshine State. Kim Kardashian, 41, was not feeling Miami’s heat after all! On January 1, Kim posted flawless photos of herself that she seemingly took inside of her dressing room at her home in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, just hours earlier, Kim’s ex, Kanye West, 44, decided to party in Miami, which is the same city where Kim’s new man, Pete Davidson, 28, was co-hosting his own New Year’s Eve special.
WWD

Yeezy Gap Introduces TV Commercial Featuring Ye’s ‘Heaven and Hell’ During College Football National Championship Game

Click here to read the full article. Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) has released a music video for “Heaven and Hell” from his 2021 Grammy Album of the Year-nominated record, “Donda.” Meanwhile, Yeezy Gap  introduced a TV commercial featuring the “Heaven and Hell” music video Monday night on ESPN during the college football national championship game won by the Georgia Bulldogs. The Yeezy Gap hoodie, as seen in the “Heaven and Hell” video, is available globally for purchase. The hoodie, which comes in both adult and kids sizes, is offered in both black and blue. It is made of a...
Kanye West
Kanye
WWD

Searches for Gap Hoodies Skyrocket Following Kanye West’s ‘Heaven and Hell’ Music Video

Click here to read the full article. Kanye West’s influence on fashion is continuing with his latest music video. West, who now goes by Ye, released the music video for “Heaven and Hell” from his 2021 album “Donda” on Monday where a series of masked figures are wearing the black Yeezy Gap hoodie, which is the second product released as part of the musician’s collaboration with Gap.More from WWDRevisiting Tom Brady's Style Over the YearsPhotos of the Fashion in 'And Just Like That'The Top Trending Celebrity Style of 2021 Following the video’s release, searches for Gap hoodies have skyrocketed. According to Love the...
Variety

Kanye West Vows to ‘Beat Pete Davidson’s Ass’ in New Single ‘Eazy’

Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, has dropped a new single, collaborating with rapper The Game. In the new track “Eazy,” Ye tackles his impending divorce with Kim Kardashian West and their shared custody of their four children. The rapper mentions comedian Pete Davidson, who is currently in a relationship with Kardashian. “God saved me from that crash, just so I could beat Pete Davidson’s ass,” Ye raps on the new single. Ye shared a teaser for “Eazy” on Instagram on Friday evening, posting a picture of a skinned monkey with the caption “MY LIFE WAS NEVER EAZY.” The Game and...
Variety

Kanye West Enters the Eye of the Storm in New Music Video for ‘Donda’ Track ‘Heaven and Hell’

Kanye West dropped a new music video for his track “Heaven and Hell” on Monday evening. The production is only his latest music video that draws from his 2021 album “Donda.” In addition to becoming available to watch online, footage from the music video made a debut on ESPN during a commercial break of Tuesday evening’s broadcast of the College Football Playoff national championship between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide. The commercial functions as an advertisement for Yeezy Gap, the rapper’s fashion line. The hoodie featured in the “Heaven and Hell” music video is now available for purchase...
94.5 PST

Who Is Kanye West’s New Girlfriend?

Kim Kardashian's reported relationship with Pete Davidson gave way to some of the most unexpected headlines of 2021. Now it looks like she's not the only one to find another shot at love: allegedly, Kanye West has also moved on. Despite buying a home described as "across the street" from...
The Independent

Julia Fox says Kanye West relationship is ‘a redemption story’

Julia Fox has opened up about dating Kanye “Ye” West amid the “Heartless” rapper’s ongoing divorce from Kim Kardashian. The 31-year-old Italian actor and model divulged details about the couple’s most recent date night outing during a telephone conversation with Interview magazine on Saturday (15 January). She said the pair were joined by Madonna, Floyd Mayweather and Antonio Brown for a meal at Los Angeles restaurant Delilah on 12 January, where Ye directed yet another photoshoot for Fox. The first time was at Italian-American restaurant Carbone in New York, when they had just started dating. After the shoot, Fox revealed...
darkhorizons.com

Teaser Trailer: Kanye West’s “jeen-yuhs”

Netflix has premiered the trailer for “jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy,” a three-part documentary about rapper, designer and billionaire Kanye West. The project is said to be “an intimate and revealing portrait of Kanye West’s experience, showcasing both his formative days trying to break through and his life today as a global brand and artist.”
thatgrapejuice.net

New Video: Kanye West – ‘Heaven And Hell’

Kanye West is hot on the promotional trail. Case in point, the GRAMMY-winner has unleashed his latest video. This time around, his song ‘Heaven And Hell’ is getting the music video treatment. The video features people in hooded sweaters and masks as they engaged in a battle at...
celebritypage.com

A Look Into Kanye West's Three-Part Documentary

Kanye West reveals a three-part documentary highlighting over 20 years of the artist's influence on the music industry. Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy trailer was released earlier today, and it gives fans an inside look of behind-the-scenes moments and the beginnings of the rapper's prolific journey. The trailer opened up in...
Stereogum

Kanye West’s “Heaven And Hell” Video Is Really Just A Gap Commercial

Kanye West, a man who once recorded a great song about how he hated working at the Gap, is now working at the Gap again, in a very different sort of way. In 2020, West’s Yeezy brand announced a 10-year deal with the Gap, creating a new crossover brand called Yeezy Gap. A few days ago, West told Vogue that he was working with Balenciaga creative director Demna on a new project called Yeezy Gap Engineered By Balenciaga. Last night, during the NCCA football championship, West debuted the video for his song “Heaven And Hell,” and it took the form of a Gap commercial.
hypebeast.com

Kanye Delivers "Heaven and Hell" Visual/Debut YEEZY Gap TV Commercial

Following the announcement of a monumental Balenciaga partnership, Kanye West has returned to share the music video for “Heaven and Hell,” which also serves as the debut. TV commercial. Additionally, the visual/commercial is accompanied by the release of the signature YEEZY Gap Hoodie in both Black (featured in the music video) and blue.
