ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

2 killed in head-on crash in north Houston, HPD says

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 7 days ago

At least two people are dead following a head-on crash involving multiple vehicles in north Houston.

Police said the crash happened Monday at 7:10 p.m. in the 11600 block of Bannister Lane. A Dodge truck was heading westbound on Little York, when the driver lost control, crossed the median and struck a Kia, which hit a tow truck that was towing another car.

A neighbor told ABC13 he heard four crashes right outside his house. He said he ran outside and called 911.

According to police, a woman that was ejected from the Dodge truck was pronounced dead at the scene. Meanwhile, the driver of the truck suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The second person killed was the driver of the Kia. No other injuries were reported.

Police believe speed played a factor in the crash, but are still investigating.

Follow Jessica Willey on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houston, TX
Accidents
City
Houston, TX
City
Dodge, TX
City
North Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Cars
Local
Texas Accidents
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Houston Police Department#Hpd#Traffic Accident#Kia#Twitter#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
108K+
Followers
11K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy