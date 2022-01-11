State legislation session brings traffic to downtown Tallahassee

The flock of lawmakers to the capital city spells good news for the economy and it's a big of a boost the legislative session will have to the city and businesses alike.

The Tallahassee Downtown Improvement authority said around this time people get the chance to enjoy what Tallahassee has to offer.

"All kinds of people all from all kinds of walks of life come here to advocate for and against the legislation," Stephen Birtman said, who is with the Tallahassee Downtown Improvement Authority.

He added boutiques, lawyers and other businesses are able to benefit around this time.

"The economic activity the cascading effects of it is immense and we're hopeful we have an exciting and productive legislative session and all the businesses in the downtown area prosper," Birtman said.

Last year, downtown looked a bit different with less traffic in stores. Although we're still in a pandemic, some businesses are already seeing a change.

"We're thrilled to have the foot traffic, we're thrilled."

Susan Roth, co-owner of Andrews downtown said the legislative sessions not only bring lawmakers and representatives to town.

"These people are our friends. We've seen them year in and year out and we've missed them so it'll be nice."

The legislative sessions will last through March 11.