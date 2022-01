Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has debuted Nezuko Kamado's cutest moment in the anime yet, and that's especially surprising given she was just seen at her most violent and monstrous! The second season of the anime has reached the climax of the Entertainment District arc of Koyoharu Gotouge's original manga series, and this kicked off with Nezuko joining the fight against Daki and unleashing a berserk demonic transformation that gave her a full makeover. This is our most monstrous look for the heroine to date, but what wasn't expected was that we would see her at her cutest by the episode's end.

