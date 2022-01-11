ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawkeye Gets Destroyed by Surprising Netflix Series

By Adam Barnhardt
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article2022 has reared its ugly head, and Hawkeye is plummeting down the watch chart. The Christmas-time series from Marvel Studios has been toppled from its spot atop the Nielsen ratings. In its place stands Netflix's Lost in Space, and it wasn't really a competition. The Netflix sensation logged a total of...

comicbook.com

Popculture

Netflix Renews Controversial Series for 2 More Seasons

Netflix revealed some exciting news about one of its most controversial shows on Monday. Deadline reported that Netflix renewed Emily in Paris for Season 3 and Season 4. The news comes only a few weeks after the second season of Emily in Paris premiered on the streaming service. In addition...
ComicBook

Cancelled CBS Series Returning on New Network This Spring

It was revealed last year that the CBS legal drama All Rise, previously canceled by the network in May of last year, had officially been revived by OWN (The Oprah Winfrey Network) for a third season. OWN previously confirmed a 20 episode order for the show's new season and now we know when the series will be back. TV Line brings word that series star Simone Missick announced on the All Rise Instagram account the show will return in the spring of this year on OWN, further confirming that "new beginnings" will be the main theme for the season (get it?).
Mental_Floss

The 10 Most-Watched Netflix Series of 2021

Piecing together the most-watched Netflix series every year is always a bit dicey with how the streamer releases its data. For instance, they’d previously been using a model with metrics that depended on households that watched a particular movie or TV show. But watched is a loose term that seemed to mean anyone who clicked play on a title regardless of if they made it 10 seconds into the material or backed out because they had selected the wrong program.
ComicBook

Hawkeye Star Jeremy Renner Shares Emotional Reason Why He Loves Being in the Marvel Family

This May will mark 14 years since the Marvel Cinematic Universe began with Iron Man. Over the course of the last decade, the MCU had grown into one of the biggest movie franchises of all time, and so many stars have joined Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man) as heroes. One such actor is Jeremy Renner, who first appeared as Clint Barton/Hawkeye in 2010's Thor. Renner ended up becoming one of the original six Avengers in 2012 alongside Downey Jr., Chris Evans (Steve Rogers/Captain America), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow), and Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner/Hulk). During a recent chat with the Armchair Expert podcast (via The Direct), Renner opened up about the bond he shares with the other original Avengers.
ComicBook

Book of Boba Fett Has a Surprising The Mandalorian Cameo We Almost Missed

Star Wars fans may have enjoyed the latest episodes of The Book of Boba Fett event series on Disney+, but in all the excitement, they may have also missed a fun little crossover cameo from The Mandalorian. (WARNING: Mild SPOILERS For The Book of Boba Fett Follow!) In "Chapter 3: The Streets of Mos Espa", We learn more about just how entangled in the Tatooine underworld Boba has been and still is, as he tries to take over Jabba's empire. Well, during one flashback sequence we see Boba travel to town, narrowly missing one Mandalorian character while on his way!
ComicBook

Impractical Jokers Star Confirms Series Will "Break Format" Following Joe Gatto Exit

On New Year's Day came the surprising news that Joe Gatto, one quarter of the Impractical Jokers cast on TruTV, would be departing the reality/prank series that he'd starred in for ten years. At the time Gatto said that his stepping away from the series was due to "personal issues," noting that he and his wife Bessie have "decided to amicably part ways," adding he would now "focus on being the best father and co-parent to our two incredible kids." After Gatto's revelation however came news that the series would continue without him, the other Jokers need to make hay after all, and now we have a first hint about what the series will be like in his absence and it will apparently be "weird."
thegamerhq.com

A Scott Pilgrim Anime Series Is Being Developed For Netflix

A Scott Pilgrim Anime Series Is Being Developed For Netflix. Are you experiencing a lack of Scott Pilgrim content? Don’t worry, there is a new anime series coming to Netflix. It’s a great way to kick off 2022!. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix and UCP are currently...
ComicBook

Star Wars Reveals A Pivotal Crossover Moment Between Luke Skywalker And The High Republic

Star Wars has launched The High Republic line as the first real project in the franchise to exist outside the canon of the Skywalker Saga – but that doesn't mean the two eras of the franchise never meet. In fact, the latest issue of Star Wars' Marvel Comics series has revealed a pivotal moment during the Original Trilogy era, in which Luke Skywalker actually got to take a trip to The High Republic (in a manner of speaking), and meet one of its heroes. It was a nice crossover moment for Star Wars fans who are dedicated to the comics and novels – one that could open a lot of exciting doors!
brumpost.com

These are the great movies and series coming to Netflix in 2022

If you’ve got the time to binge-watch movies this year, Netflix is planning some great movies and TVs for the year 2022 for everyone’s fun. This year, a number of interesting shows and Netflix originals will be gracing the on-demand streaming service later in the year. We have...
country1037fm.com

New Netflix Series Has Videotapes Haunting Us

Just a couple of days ago we were talking on the air about how Blackberry finally flipped the switch and ceased operations altogether (they stopped making products in 2016). It led to a discussion of people still utilizing outdated technology. We took a call from a lady who still has and watches regularly, over 300 videotapes on her VCR. WOW. I thought of her this morning when I came across this trailer for Netflix’s upcoming “Archive 81” horror series.
horrornewsnetwork.net

‘The Sandman’ Netflix Series Earns A TV-MA Rating

The Sandman small-screen adaptation will be a grown-up affair. The highly anticipated Netflix show–based on Neil Gaiman’s award-winning DC Comics series–this week was tagged with a TV-MA rating for language, violence and sex, according to a report on cbr.com. The show also reportedly will contain instances of suicide and self-harm.
IGN

Netflix's Extraction Movie Series Could Be Getting a Video Game

A video game based on Joe and Anthony Russo's Extraction film franchise may become reality after a $400 million deal between the Russo's AGBO and Japanese game studio Nexon. The Hollywood Reporter reports that the directors of Avengers: Endgame sold a 38% stake in AGBO, their independent film banner (Mosul, Cherry, Everything Everywhere All At Once), to Nexon. The deal values the company at $1.1 billion, with Nexon taking a $400 million minority investment.
uticaphoenix.net

Netflix Announces new series “The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko

The Netflix Series ‘The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House’, a joint production between Netflix, Story Inc., and BUN-BUKU Inc., is set for global release on Netflix in 2022. Director Hirokazu Kore-eda will serve as showrunner, director, and writer for the eight-episode Netflix series drama adaptation of the original comic. This series will be the first Netflix production for the critically acclaimed creator to work on, who won the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival for his film “Shoplifters” in 2018 as the first Japanese director in 21 years to achieve this.
kicks96.com

Surprise! Carrie Underwood Performs In Cobra Kai Netflix Series

In case you missed it, Cobra Kai's much-anticipated fourth season featured a surprise cameo from Carrie Underwood!. Carrie rocked a red leather mini-skirt and jacket and performed a cover of Survivor’s “The Moment Of The Truth,” a song that also appears in the 1984 film, The Karate Kid.
eaglenationonline.com

Review: “Hawkeye” surprises viewers in fun TV show

Author’s Note: This review contains minor spoilers for “Hawkeye.”. The one Marvel TV show I wasn’t excited for was “Hawkeye.” I didn’t care much about Clint Barton, played by Jeremy Renner, who is the superhero Hawkeye. However, the moment I saw the trailer, I knew I’d love it. The Christmas theme and the dynamic between newcomer Kate Bishop and Clint that was shown in the short trailer somehow already had me hooked.
ramascreen.com

Official Trailer For Netflix Mystery Series ARCHIVE 81

Rewind to reveal the truth. Netflix has released this official trailer for ARCHIVE 81. Netflix’s new supernatural thriller series premieres on Friday, January 14th. Quote from ARCHIVE 81 Showrunner, Executive Producer and Writer Rebecca Sonnenshine:. “I’m obsessed with mystery box shows, the kind that lead us down a rabbit...
