Hawkeye Gets Destroyed by Surprising Netflix Series

This May will mark 14 years since the Marvel Cinematic Universe began with Iron Man. Over the course of the last decade, the MCU had grown into one of the biggest movie franchises of all time, and so many stars have joined Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man) as heroes. One such actor is Jeremy Renner, who first appeared as Clint Barton/Hawkeye in 2010's Thor. Renner ended up becoming one of the original six Avengers in 2012 alongside Downey Jr., Chris Evans (Steve Rogers/Captain America), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow), and Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner/Hulk). During a recent chat with the Armchair Expert podcast (via The Direct), Renner opened up about the bond he shares with the other original Avengers.
Comments / 0