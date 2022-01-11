Baseball field to be rezoned for senior housing despite community opposition

The Bishop Machebeuf High School baseball field located at 8890 E. Lowry Blvd. in Denver, Colo. Google Street View

The Denver City Council approved a rezoning request Monday to allow Bishop Machebeuf High School’s baseball field to be developed as a senior housing facility, despite significant opposition from the surrounding community.

The unanimous vote came after council received 38 written comments objecting to the rezoning plan and none supporting it. In addition, during the applicant’s public outreach process, they received 54 comments in opposition and only 16 comments in support.

“This property is going to be developed,” Councilwoman Amanda Sawyer said. “Machebeuf has said they have goals they want to achieve and the way they as a school can achieve those goals is by selling this property. … This is the only (development proposal) that provided a community benefit at all.”

The private baseball field, located at 8890 E. Lowry Blvd., was previously zoned to be used as a park, playground, church, school or theatrical studio. The new zoning guidelines allow the land to be developed as housing or retail.

The 7-acre field will be sold to United Properties. Bishop Machebeuf High School said it will use the proceeds from the sale to fund capital improvements, student scholarships and other learning resources.

Matt Oermann with United Properties said he intends to build two senior housing centers on the land. The buildings will have 156 units and 120 units, with one of the buildings for active seniors, while the other will provide assisted living services.

Council members unanimously supported the rezoning following over two hours of public comment and council discussion. The public hearing was more mixed than the written comments, with approximately half of the over two dozen speakers in support of the rezone and half against it.

“I wish this residence was open 10 years ago for my grandmother who was looking for senior residences and had to go down to Highlands Ranch,” said Morgan Senzer during the hearing. “Having this sort of opportunity in this neighborhood would bring a lot of wonderful experiences.”

“As somebody who will be looking at this every day, this is a huge concern for me,” said Megan Brady during the hearing. “This is not why I moved to the area. I think this will also decrease property values on my side of the neighborhood.”

Most opponents to the rezoning lamented the prospect of losing open space and expressed concerns about traffic and parking capacity in the area, especially since the rezoning would include the baseball field’s parking lot.

Opponents also criticized that the new buildings would be four stories tall, while all other developments in the area are limited to three stories.