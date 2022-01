1. Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me. Not sure what the adage is if the Boston Celtics fool you 20 times in the first half of a season. It’s impossible to say the Celtics have figured it out or turned the corner. But they are playing better. That’s undeniable. Boston has won seven of their last 10 games. Against the Chicago Bulls on Friday night, the Celtics played well in crunch time, scoring the final eight points to get a win.

NBA ・ 6 HOURS AGO