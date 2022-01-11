ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Podcast: ASU football transfer exodus; season awards; hoops update

By Ethan Ryter
247Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this latest episode of The Sun Devil Source Report Podcast, host Ethan Ryter is joined by site publisher Chris Karpman as they discuss the latest from Arizona State's football and basketball...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Arch Manning Rumored To Be Focusing On 5 Schools

Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, is the top college football recruit in the country. The five-star quarterback has scholarship offers from nearly every major program. The class of 2023 product has been taking his time with his recruitment, though he could be getting closer to a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Video: Ugly Fight During The Buccaneers vs. Eagles Game

Playoff football, humidity and alcohol doesn’t often equate to well-behaved fans. An ugly scene between Eagles and Buccaneers fans unfolded during Saturday’s NFC Playoff battle. In a disturbing video, several Buccaneers fans are seen walloping on a helpless Eagles. Stadium security eventually gets involved to break up the...
NFL
247Sports

Ed Orgeron explains why former LSU stars Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase haven't missed a beat with Bengals

Quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase made for one of the most eclectic duos in college football during their time with the LSU Tigers, including a 2019 national championship run in which Chase hauled in 1,780 yards worth of passes from Burrow en route to 20 touchdowns. Fast-forward two seasons later, and the two — now Cincinnati Bengals teammates — picked up right where they left off as Chase caught for 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns as a rookie with Burrow once again throwing him the football in 2021.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Hurley
ClutchPoints

DeVonta Smith gets brutally honest on Jalen Hurts’ future as QB1

The Philadelphia Eagles were eliminated from the postseason after their Wild Card round loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It wasn’t a good showing by the Eagles on either side of the ball, as quarterback Jalen Hurts turned the ball over twice and helped Philadelphia put just 15 points on the board in the disappointing loss. Hurts’ connection with talented rookie wide receiver DeVonta Smith, who didn’t seem to be on the same page as his quarterback, was dissected following the playoff loss. However, Smith got brutally honest about Hurts when asked about the signal-caller’s future as the Eagles’ QB1, via Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Asu#Exodus#Basketball#Hoops#Offensive Mvp#Defensive Mvp#Soundcloud
Wyoming News

Transfer RB Deondre Jackson not expected at NU this spring, says he still plans to play for Huskers

A transfer running back is no longer expected part of Nebraska's spring recruiting class and his future with the program is in doubt. The Texas A&M transfer running back is no longer expected to attend NU this spring, a source told the Journal Star on Saturday, due to an academic snag. NCAA rules prohibit NU staffers from commenting on recruits until they have signed a National Letter of Intent or...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Notre Dame Is Reportedly Hiring Former Ohio State Coach

Notre Dame’s football program is reportedly set to make a big assistant coach hire. According to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel, the Fighting Irish are set to hire a former Ohio State Buckeyes assistant coach. Al Washington, whom Ohio State parted ways with following the 2021 season,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
iTunes
NewsBreak
Arizona State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Sports
Wyoming News

'I just loved the school': Huskers pick up commitment from top juco RB Anthony Grant

Life in the Red Podcast: Analyzing Scott Frost's completed football staff; latest from AD Trev Alberts and hoops talk Nebraska is dipping back into the junior college ranks in hopes of bolstering its running back competition this offseason. The Huskers on Sunday afternoon landed a verbal commitment from New Mexico Military Institute running back Anthony Grant, who has been among juco's most productive ball-carriers over the past two years. ...
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy