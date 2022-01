A stout defensive effort and 23 points in the fourth quarter allowed Mount St. Mary’s women’s basketball to beat Bryant 68-52 on Saturday afternoon at Knott Arena. Kendall Bresee continued to set the pace for the Mountaineers, earning her third consecutive double-double with 25 points and 11 rebounds. The graduate student also led the team in assists with five and steals with four. Senior Michaela Harrison tied the school record in 3-pointers with a second half surge, finishing with 18 points. The four triples swished makes 237 for her career. Graduate student Kayla Agentowicz contributed double figures with 10 points.

BASKETBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO