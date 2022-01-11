ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apache, OK

Shooting, Pursuit In SW Oklahoma Leads To 3 Arrests; Officer Transported With Gunshot Wound

By News 9
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n8Sms_0diByqPx00

Apache residents at ease Monday Night after authorities arrest three officer involved shooting suspects.

“It’s darn quiet, it’s too quiet except for today! Small farming community everybody knows everybody,” said Lisa Mithlo, who lives houses down from one of the crime scenes in Apache.

“They had it blocked off, and they had it blocked off at the end of that block over there so nobody could come in. We were all just confused, nobody knew what to do,” said Cameron Komardley, who lives in the same neighborhood.

Investigators told News 9 it all started as a routine traffic stop in Comanche County.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it ended in Apache after two suspects tried to escape arrest.

“We all came together to try and keep everybody safe in these areas. There are lots of families that live right here,” said Trooper Eric Foster, with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Investigators said a Lawton police officer stopped a vehicle off of I-44 when the vehicle occupied by three people sped off.

“During that pursuit a gunfire was exchanged. The people inside the suspect vehicle were shooting at the Lawton Police Department officer,” he said.

OHP, Light horse PD and the Sheriff’s office all assisted and caught up with the unidentified suspects at Lake Ellsworth in Caddo County.

“They got out to the lake and once at the lake they tried to flee the vehicle. One was captured there. Two fled on foot,” said the Trooper.

OHP said two suspects went into a nearby residents and stole a grey SUV. Investigators quickly caught up with them.

“There were a lot of rounds fired but there were several agencies involved. Not just with the pursuit but with trying to locate them and create a perimeter,” said Foster.

The Lawton Police officer who was shot was taken to the hospital. OHP said at last check he is stable.

“Every place that there was gunfire that is a separate scene,” said Foster. Investigators are working three scenes in two counties

The question remains, why did the suspects start the chase? Investigators are working to figure that out.

Comments / 1

Related
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Suspect, Deputy Involved In Fatal Wagoner County Shooting Identified

The man who was shot and killed while attacking a Wagoner County deputy has been identified by the Wagoner County Sheriff's Office. According to WCSO, 31-year-old Steffon Griffin was armed with two knives and in violation of a protective order when deputies were called to a home in Toppers on Sunday. Investigators say Griffin attacked the two arresting deputies with the knives. WCSO said Deputy J. Burk, fired one shot killing Griffin.
WAGONER COUNTY, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Semi Overturns Northwest Of Downtown Tulsa

Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Tulsa Fire, and EMSA are on the scene of a crash along the northwest corner of the Inner Dispersal Loop (IDL) in Tulsa. According to OHP, a semi-truck overturned on I-244 southbound at W 2nd St S. The roadway is currently closed. Details have not been released...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Apache, OK
Lawton, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Lawton, OK
Apache, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Suspect Shot By Deputy In Wagoner County

A suspect was shot by a Wagoner County deputy on Sunday, according to News On 6's Lori Fullbright. The shooting reportedly occurred on 723 Drive near the Toppers Fire Department in Wagoner. Details of the shooting and the condition of the suspect are still developing. News On 6 has reporters...
WAGONER COUNTY, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Man Arrested For Stolen Items Worth Over $70,000

The Delaware County Sheriff's Office and Oklahoma Highway Patrol arrested a man after finding stolen items on his property. Gerald Starr was arrested on several warrants near Kansas, Oklahoma, on Sunday. Delaware County deputies said they found a stolen trailer on Starr's property in December. Investigators then found more stolen...
KANSAS, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Foster
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Police: 65-Year-Old Man Stabbed At Jenks Bar

A 65-year-old man was stabbed in the neck outside a Jenks bar early Saturday morning. Jenks police said the man entered the police department's lobby requesting medical aid. The victim said he was stabbed at Letterman's Lounge earlier. Medical aid was given to the man. He refused ambulance transport and...
JENKS, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Road Rage Incident Caught On Camera In Tulsa

A frightening video on social media has surfaced after a man fires a gun at another car in rush hour traffic in Tulsa. The shooting happened near 11th Street and Sheridan. In the video, the man attacking another driver. Once the driver takes off, he pulls out a gun and starts shooting.
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#News 9#Light Horse Pd#Sheriff#Trooper#Ohp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Minor Injuries Reported After Rollover Crash Near Tulsa's Riverside

TULSA, Oklahoma - Part of Riverside near 26th street is shut down after a car flipped, coming to a rest upside down in the middle of the street. According to Tulsa Police, the driver and passengers of the vehicle only suffered minor injuries and did not need to be taken to a hospital. Northbound traffic is being turned around at this time. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
2K+
Followers
975
Post
302K+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy