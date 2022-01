Directors will tell you that every film is personal. Certainly, the amount of time and effort spent on even the most seemingly formulaic project demands an enormous investment from its creators just to get the movies made. In 2021, several filmmakers brought stories to the screen that began to gestate long before they started directing, and in some cases prompted them to become artists in the first place. Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast” was inspired by his childhood in 1960s Northern Ireland, a moment when his starry-eyed adoration for his parents collided with the era’s tumultuous politics. “The first priority was to have our key...

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO