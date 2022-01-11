Woman found dead in Monroeville hotel room identified

Tribune-Review

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner identified the 49-year-old woman who was found dead Saturday in Monroeville hotel room.

Rochella Anderson was found under a hotel bed at the Rodeway Inn on Mosside Boulevard, officials said. A cause and manner of death was not released.

Officials responded to the hotel Saturday morning after a manager noticed blood outside a third-floor room, according to a criminal complaint.

The manager told police he reviewed security footage from the hallway to try to determine how the blood got there, and the footage showed a man identified as 37-year-old Matthew Gribschaw come out of the room with possible blood on his arms and legs, officials said.

During an investigation, police found the woman, who had been mutilated and was missing her scalp and hair, which was found along with several teeth in the room’s wastebasket, according to the complaint.

Gribschaw is charged with homicide, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.

He was denied bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 14.