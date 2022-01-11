Hong Kong airport to ban transit by those from high-risk nations -Bloomberg

Hong Kong will ban flights from eight countries for two weeks from January 8th as it seeks to slow the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19. Flights from the UK, US, Australia, Canada, France, India, Pakistan and the Philippines are impacted by the move. The ban, which last until...
Chinese President Xi Jinping called Monday for greater world cooperation against COVID-19 and pledged to send an additional 1 billion doses of vaccine to other countries, while urging other powers to discard a "Cold-War mentality” at a time of rising geopolitical tensions — a not-so-veiled swipe at the United States The Chinese leader touted his country's efforts to share vaccines, fight climate change and promote development at home and abroad as he delivered the opening speech of a virtual gathering hosted by the World Economic Forum. The online event is being held in place of its annual January meeting...
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s aviation regulator said on Wednesday that it would suspend two United Airlines flights from San Francisco to Shanghai from the week of Jan. 24 after seven passengers tested positive for COVID-19 on a recent flight. It will also suspend China Southern Airlines from operating...
Chinese leader Xi Jinping threatened on Monday that a confrontation with China would only result in “catastrophic consequences.”. During a speech before the virtual-only Davos World Economic Forum, Xi said the world needs to move away from what he called a “Cold War mentality.”. “Our world today is...
Hong Kong on Wednesday banned all incoming passenger flights from eight countries, including the United States, to prevent the spread of Omicron, the Washington Post reports. Why it matters: The new restrictions mark the city's strictest COVID-19 restrictions since the pandemic began two years ago as officials seek to maintain a "zero-covid" policy amid the spread of Omicron, per the Post.
Hong Kong [China], January 5 (ANI): Hong Kong on Wednesday announced a two-week ban on incoming flights from eight countries, including India, as the world continues to witness a surge in the Omicron variant of COVID-19. According to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government, flights from eight countries...
Hong Kong [China], January 14 (ANI): Hong Kong International Airport on Friday announced that it is suspendig passenger transit services for 150 countries in order to control the spread of the highly infectious Omicron variant of COVID-19. Hong Kong International Airport updated its transit regulations on Friday to reflect a...
HONG KONG (Reuters) -Hong Kong authorities said on Friday the city's airport will suspend for a month transit flights from around 150 countries and territories considered high risk because of the coronavirus, deepening the global financial hub's isolation. Separately, the territory's leader Carrie Lam said restrictions on social life will...
In this week’s air travel news, United Airlines plans to reduce flight operations due to staff shortages; Delta Air Lines claims schedules are back on track despite 8,000 workers testing positive for COVID-19, and gives customers holding travel credits another year to use them; JetBlue Airways will stop flying 17 mostly leisure routes this spring, including SFO-Cancun; American Airlines trims frequencies on several domestic routes; Air Canada will suspend service to 15 Caribbean destinations; British Airways temporarily drops three U.S. gateways; Virgin Atlantic will begin London-Austin flights; Finnair is coming to Seattle; Singapore Airlines has big plans for service out of the New York area; the U.S. threatens retaliation against China for shutting down transpacific flights; Hong Kong bans transit passengers for a month; American starts code sharing with Aer Lingus; U.S. adds Canada to “do not travel” list; Southwest offers discounted COVID self-testing kits to passengers; and two new European carriers move forward with plans to fly to the U.S. this year.
Hong Kong authorities on Friday announced a month-long ban on transit flights from more than 150 countries and territories to contain the transmission of the highly-contagious Omicron variant of the coronavirus. Under the new notice, passengers who have stayed in these 150 places deemed “high risk” in the last 21 days will not be allowed into the city from 16 January to 15 February. The US and the UK are among the territories that are considered high risk.The ban comes as the city grapples to contain Covid-19 infections. Over 50 local infections have been reported in the community since the...
China's postal service has ordered workers to disinfect international deliveries and urged the public to reduce orders from overseas after authorities claimed mail could be the source of recent coronavirus outbreaks.
China, where the virus first emerged in late 2019, has stuck to a strict policy of targeting zero Covid cases even as the rest of the world has reopened.
But the country is now battling multiple small outbreaks, including one in Beijing as the capital prepares to host the Winter Olympics.
In recent days, Chinese officials have suggested that some people could have been infected by packages from abroad, including a woman in Beijing whom authorities said had no contact with other infected people but tested positive for a variant similar to those found in North America.
MANILA (Reuters) – The Philippine health ministry confirmed the local spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant around Manila on Saturday, as infections hit a record high for a third straight day. “We are seeing community transmission of the Omicron variant in the capital region,” Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire...
