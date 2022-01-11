ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Singapore Airlines aims to raise $500m-$750m in U.S. bond deal - sources

By Scott Murdoch
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MrDHh_0diByEJh00

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Singapore Airlines is aiming to raise $500 million to $750 million in a U.S. dollar bond deal, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on condition of anonymity as the information was not yet public.

Singapore Airlines confirmed it had hired banks to explore a deal, without commenting on its potential size.

The airline said, in an emailed response to Reuters, that it had mandated Citigroup Inc and DBS to lead the transaction, and BNP Paribas as well as Standard Chartered to be book runners.

“If we go ahead with the bond issuance, the proceeds will be used for general purposes including capital expenditure and refinancing of existing borrowings,” it said in the statement.

The deal is classified as Reg S, which means the bonds can only be purchased by investors outside of the United States.

If the deal proceeds, it will be the second dollar bond that Singapore Airlines has issued after its first transaction of the kind raised $500 million in January last year.

Travel-related deals remain popular among investors, despite the COVID-19 pandemic still taking a heavy toll on the industry.

Hong Kong’s Airport Authority last week raised $4 billion in U.S. dollar bonds which attracted $11.5 billion worth of demand from investors.

In late December, Singapore’s government said it had frozen new ticket sales under its vaccinated travel lane programme until Jan 20.

Comments / 0

Related
airwaysmag.com

Singapore Airlines to Resume World’s Second-longest Flight

DALLAS – Beginning in March, Singapore Airlines (SQ) will resume the world’s second-longest flight between Singapore (SIN) and Newark (EWR). Following the restart of service, the airline will operate three daily flights to New York City. SQ will use the Airbus A350-900ULR, which has 67 business class seats and 94 premium economy seats. The trip is 9,523 miles.
LIFESTYLE
Reuters

Starbucks expands delivery services in China with Meituan tie-up

BEIJING (Reuters) -Starbucks said on Tuesday it has entered into a partnership with China’s Meituan that will allow its Chinese customers to order coffee delivery via the super-app’s platform. The move will expand the U.S. coffee chain’s delivery footprint in China, which has since 2018 used Alibaba Group’s...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Singapore Airlines#Citigroup Inc#Bnp Paribas#Standard Chartered#Airport Authority
Reuters

Thai baht gains on quarantine-free travel hopes; Asia FX gains

BENGALURU, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Thailand's baht rose on Tuesday on hopes that the tourism-reliant country waives quarantine for vaccinated visitors again, while its emerging market peers gained on a U.S. dollar unperturbed by a rise in Treasury yields. Treasuries rose along the curve during Asia hours, with two-year yields...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Asian shares mixed after China reports slowing growth

Shares were mixed in Asia on Monday after China reported that its economy expanded at an 8.1% annual pace in 2021, though growth slowed to half that level in the last quarter.Tokyo, Shanghai and Sydney rose, while Hong Kong and Seoul declined. The weakness in China's economy toward the end of 2021 is prompting suggestions Beijing should intervene to prop up growth with interest rate cuts or by injecting money into the economy through public works spending.Shortly before the growth data were released, the Chinese central bank announced a rate cut on medium-lending to commercial banks to the lowest...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Asia shares tick higher as spotlight stays on Fed

MELBOURNE, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Asia's share markets were mostly higher on Tuesday even as global investor attention remains fixed on the prospect of U.S interest rate hikes in the next few months, after two years of unprecedented pandemic-induced policy easing. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS)...
WORLD
Reuters

South Korea’s IPO K-wave swells on China crackdown

HONG KONG, Jan 18 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Investors have watched the movies, bought the cosmetics and got hooked on its survival dramas. Now companies are becoming South Korea’s latest K-wave export as the $10.8 billion float read more of battery maker LG Energy Solution (373220.KS) breaks records. With interest in China dimmed by geopolitics and regulatory uncertainties, other Asian markets are moving out of its shadow. Seoul can benefit if valuations don’t overheat.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Sydney
Country
Singapore
Reuters

Shanghai Pudong Development Bank to issue bonds for property buys

SHANGHAI, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Shanghai Pudong Development Bank Co (600000.SS) has become the first Chinese lender to issue bonds to fund real estate acquisitions, as Beijing eases some policies to aid cash-strapped developers. The bank plans to raise 5 billion yuan ($790 million) by selling three-year bonds through China's...
REAL ESTATE
Reuters

Australian shares slip as healthcare, banking stocks drag

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Australian stocks closed slightly lower on Tuesday, as shares of export-focussed healthcare companies slid due to a softer U.S. dollar, and banks weakened after data showed a spurt in COVID-19 cases battered consumer confidence. The S&P/ASX 200 (.AXJO) closed 0.1% lower at 7,408.80 after rising 0.3%...
ECONOMY
Reuters

TREASURIES-Bond selloff extends as traders fret about a Fed surprise

SYDNEY, Jan 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields jumped along the curve on Tuesday, lifting the shorter end to new pandemic highs as traders braced for the possibility of a hawkish surprise from the Federal Reserve. Two-year yields, which track short-term rate expectations, leapt 7.5 basis points (bps) and crossed...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Small number of Boeing staff in China's Tianjin affected by lockdowns

BEIJING, Jan 18 (Reuters) - U.S. planemaker Boeing (BA.N) said on Tuesday that a small number of staff at its composite parts factory in the northern Chinese city of Tianjin had been affected by community level lockdowns aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19, but the plant is "maintaining a normal level of operation".
ECONOMY
The Independent

Asia shares mostly rise moderately after US national holiday

Asian shares were mostly higher Tuesday in the absence of big market-moving news following a national holiday in the U.S. The Bank of Japan wrapped up a two-day policy meeting with no major changes. The benchmark interest rate remains at a longstanding minus 0.1%. Benchmarks in Japan, China and Australia rose in early trading, but shares fell in South Korea. U.S. futures edged higher. U.S. markets were closed Monday for Martin Luther King Day. Japan’s central bank’s super-easy monetary policy had been expected to stay unchanged for the time being, as the nation grapples with surging cases of COVID...
BUSINESS
Reuters

China car sector falling short of 'net zero' goals - Greenpeace

SHANGHAI, Jan 18 (Reuters) - China's massive car sector is on track to bring its climate-warming carbon dioxide emissions to a peak by 2027 but on current trends it is unlikely to meet the country's 2060 "net zero" target, environment group Greenpeace said on Tuesday. The sector's total carbon emissions...
ECONOMY
Reuters

China tells coal producers to maintain output over Lunar New Year

BEIJING, Jan 18 (Reuters) - China will tell coal producers to maintain normal production during the Lunar New Year holiday that starts at the end of this month, an official with the National Development and Reform Commission said on Tuesday. China will also increase new energy generation capacity, as well...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

279K+
Followers
268K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy