A Discovery of Witches season 3 has finally landed and we are so excited for you to take this journey with us. For the next couple of weeks, we’ll be following the US release of the series. That means weekly reviews about everything Diana and Matthew are up to. Along the way, we’ll have interviews with the cast, including our very own Teresa Palmer. So join us and enjoy our review of A Discovery of Witches 3×01!

TV SERIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO