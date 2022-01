Could the Carolina Panthers enter the David Njoku sweepstakes if the tight end leaves the Cleveland Browns in 2022 free agency?. Although Tommy Tremble showed flashes of promise for the Carolina Panthers during his rookie campaign, those in power might be on the lookout for additional assistance at the position with Ian Thomas out of contract and unlikely to come back. One name that could enter consideration is David Njoku, who might be heading for the exit door unless an extension comes his way from the Cleveland Browns in the coming weeks.

