High Surf Advisory issued for Ventura County Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 07:23:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Ocracoke Island COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST TUESDAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, 2 to 4 feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet in the surf zone. * WHERE...Ocracoke Island. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, until 7 AM EST Tuesday. For the High Surf Advisory, until 1 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Ocean overwash and significant beach erosion is expected to impact NC 12 on Ocracoke Island. Other roads may be closed as well. Low lying property adjacent to the ocean including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure will be inundated. Some shoreline erosion will occur. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Ocracoke Inlet NC MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 4.0 ft, Major 5.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.9 ft, Moderate 2.9 ft, Major 4.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 17/06 AM 3.5 2.4 2.4 2 Minor 17/07 PM 3.4 2.3 2.6 2 Minor 18/07 AM 3.2 2.1 2.1 2 Minor 18/07 PM 2.4 1.3 1.6 1 None 19/08 AM 2.3 1.2 1.1 1 None 19/08 PM 1.8 0.7 1.0 1 None

ENVIRONMENT ・ 18 HOURS AGO