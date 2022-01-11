ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

High Surf Advisory issued for Ventura County Coast by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-12 20:47:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-13 21:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Ocracoke Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 07:23:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Ocracoke Island COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST TUESDAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, 2 to 4 feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet in the surf zone. * WHERE...Ocracoke Island. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, until 7 AM EST Tuesday. For the High Surf Advisory, until 1 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Ocean overwash and significant beach erosion is expected to impact NC 12 on Ocracoke Island. Other roads may be closed as well. Low lying property adjacent to the ocean including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure will be inundated. Some shoreline erosion will occur. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Ocracoke Inlet NC MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 4.0 ft, Major 5.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.9 ft, Moderate 2.9 ft, Major 4.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 17/06 AM 3.5 2.4 2.4 2 Minor 17/07 PM 3.4 2.3 2.6 2 Minor 18/07 AM 3.2 2.1 2.1 2 Minor 18/07 PM 2.4 1.3 1.6 1 None 19/08 AM 2.3 1.2 1.1 1 None 19/08 PM 1.8 0.7 1.0 1 None
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Ocracoke Island by NWS

weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Culebra by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 04:08:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-01-18 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST TUESDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 8 to 10 feet. For the Rip Currents, dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Beaches of Culebra. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 PM AST Tuesday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Mayaguez and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 04:08:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-01-18 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Mayaguez and Vicinity HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST TUESDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of up to 14 feet. * WHERE...In St. Thomas, St. John, and Adjacent Islands. In Puerto Rico, and north of Rincon. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 PM AST Tuesday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for South Walton by NWS

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Allen, Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 07:30:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allen; Defiance; Fulton; Henry; Paulding; Putnam; Van Wert; Williams Patchy freezing drizzle Patchy freezing drizzle has caused a light icy glaze on some untreated roads and sidewalks this morning. Drivers are urged to exercise caution if traveling this morning. Leave extra time to reach your destination and leave plenty of space between the cars in front of you.
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Coastal Collier County by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 18:36:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Collier County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING HIGH SURF ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM EST THIS EVENING COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Collier County. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 7 PM EST this evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Tuesday morning. For the Coastal Flood Statement, until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for South Walton by NWS

weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for East Carteret by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 07:23:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: East Carteret HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 6 to 10 feet in the surf zone. * WHERE...Core Banks beaches. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Monroe Middle Keys, Monroe Upper Keys by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 04:59:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Monroe Middle Keys; Monroe Upper Keys * WHAT...Minor saltwater flooding expected to persist due to west to northwest winds piling water up within the Bayside communities. The Vaca Key National Ocean Service gauge continues to measure water levels one to one and a half feet above the predicted tide. * WHERE...Middle and Upper Florida Keys. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Minor saltwater flooding of low elevation streets and lots is likely. Some storm drains will overflow, and some seawalls and docks will be overtopped. Boaters can expect less clearance under fixed bridges. Motorists should remember that persistent puddles around the times of high tide are almost certain to contain a mix of saltwater.
MONROE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Eastern Currituck by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 10:11:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Eastern Currituck HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 8 to 10 feet in the surf zone. * WHERE...In Virginia, Virginia Beach. In North Carolina, Eastern Currituck County. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Branch, Hillsdale, St. Joseph by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 07:30:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Branch; Hillsdale; St. Joseph Patchy freezing drizzle Patchy freezing drizzle has caused a light icy glaze on some untreated roads and sidewalks this morning. Drivers are urged to exercise caution if traveling this morning. Leave extra time to reach your destination and leave plenty of space between the cars in front of you.
BRANCH COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bennington by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 17:29:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 18:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bennington A LINE OF SNOW SHOWERS HAZARDS...Snow showers can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 527 PM EST, a band of heavy snow was near Mechanicville moving east at 25 MPH. THIS LINE OF SNOW SHOWERS WILL BE NEAR Hoosick Falls around 600 PM EST. Bennington and Shaftsbury around 615 PM EST. This includes Interstate 87 between exits 6 and 7. SAFETY INFO... Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this linr of snow showers. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
BENNINGTON COUNTY, VT
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Northern Outer Banks by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 20:33:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Northern Outer Banks COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST TUESDAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Soundside areas along the Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds, Kitty Hawk Bay, and adjacent tidal creeks. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
DARE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Coastal Collier County by NWS

ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Coastal Collier County by NWS

ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Humphreys by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 20:49:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-20 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Tuesday afternoon at 300 PM CST. Target Area: Humphreys The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Tennessee Duck River Near Hurricane Mills affecting Humphreys County. For the Duck River...including Hurricane Mills...elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Duck River Near Hurricane Mills. * WHEN...From this evening to Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Agricultural land, other low lying areas, and access points along the river from Bucksnort to Taylortown, Cedar Grove, and to Bakerville Rd begin to flood. Portions of Tumbling Creek Rd east of Highway 13 begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CST Monday the stage was 16.0 feet and rising. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.4 feet tomorrow evening. - Action stage is 16.0 feet. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HUMPHREYS COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lake Of The Woods, Roseau by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-18 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-18 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Lake Of The Woods; Roseau WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Roseau and Lake Of The Woods Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
LAKE OF THE WOODS COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for East Carteret by NWS

CARTERET COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Virginia Beach by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 10:11:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Virginia Beach HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 8 to 10 feet in the surf zone. * WHERE...In Virginia, Virginia Beach. In North Carolina, Eastern Currituck County. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

