As someone who is out of the house seven hours a day for five days of the week, it would be accurate to say that I am always on the go. Whether that be staying after school or having to attend doctor’s appointments, over the past year, I’ve had to teach myself how to multitask effectively. One way that I have been able to efficiently do this is by listening to something while I work. This could mean while taking my supplements, doing my homework, or even working out, I am being engaged audibly.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO