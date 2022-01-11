Jalen Carter Injury, Star DT Leaves National Championship

Georgia's defensive tackle Jalen Carter was seen injured midway through the third quarter of the national championship game.

He went down following a running play where he was involved in the tackle. Carter was having his lower body examined by team doctors on the field.

Reports are that he was seen walking gingerly off the field on his own power.

We will keep you updated on this storyline as further information comes in.

UPDATE: Looks to have been a sign of gamesmanship by the Georgia defense, as Carter is back in the rotation for the bulldogs.

Injury Report

QB, JT Daniels (COVID) - IN

RB, Kenny McIntosh (Hamstring) - IN

RB, Kendall Milton (Knee) - IN

DL, Devonte Wyatt (Knee) - IN

EDGE, Nolan Smith (Elbow) - IN

OT, Jamaree Salyer (Foot) - IN

DB, Chris Smith (Knee) - IN

WR, Jermaine Burton (Groin) - IN

WR, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - IN

WR, Justin Robinson (Hamstring) - IN

WR, Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - IN

WR, Arian Smith (Leg) - OUT

WR, Ladd McConkey (undisclosed) - IN

WR, George Pickens (COVID) - IN

Brock Bowers (Shoulder) - IN

OL, Tate Ratledge (Foot) - OUT

DB, Tykee Smith (Knee) - OUT

CB, Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - OUT

LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT

Projected Starters

Offense

QB: Stetson Bennett

RB: Zamir White and James Cook

TE: Brock Bowers or Darnell Washington

X: Adonai Mitchell or Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint

Z: Jermaine Burton

Slot: Ladd McConkey or Kearis Jackson

LT: Jamaree Salyer

LG: Justin Shaffer

C: Sedrick Van Pran

RG: Warren Ericson

RT: Warren McClendon

Defense

DE: Travon Walker

NT: Jordan Davis

DT: Devonte Wyatt

JACK: Nolan Smith

MIKE: Nakobe Dean

MONEY: Quay Walker or Channing Tindall

SAM: Robert Beal

STAR: Latavious Brini or William Poole

Left Corner: Kelee Ringo

Right Corner: Derion Kendrick

SS: Lewis Cine

FS: Chris Smith

