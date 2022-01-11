ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Jalen Carter Injury, Star DT Leaves National Championship

By Brooks Austin
DawgsDaily
DawgsDaily
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YwxZz_0diBvoVQ00

Georgia's defensive tackle Jalen Carter was seen injured midway through the third quarter of the national championship game.

He went down following a running play where he was involved in the tackle. Carter was having his lower body examined by team doctors on the field.

Reports are that he was seen walking gingerly off the field on his own power.

We will keep you updated on this storyline as further information comes in.

UPDATE: Looks to have been a sign of gamesmanship by the Georgia defense, as Carter is back in the rotation for the bulldogs.

Injury Report

  • QB, JT Daniels (COVID) - IN
  • RB, Kenny McIntosh (Hamstring) - IN
  • RB, Kendall Milton (Knee) - IN
  • DL, Devonte Wyatt (Knee) - IN
  • EDGE, Nolan Smith (Elbow) - IN
  • OT, Jamaree Salyer (Foot) - IN
  • DB, Chris Smith (Knee) - IN
  • WR, Jermaine Burton (Groin) - IN
  • WR, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - IN
  • WR, Justin Robinson (Hamstring) - IN
  • WR, Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - IN
  • WR, Arian Smith (Leg) - OUT
  • WR, Ladd McConkey (undisclosed) - IN
  • WR, George Pickens (COVID) - IN
  • Brock Bowers (Shoulder) - IN
  • OL, Tate Ratledge (Foot) - OUT
  • DB, Tykee Smith (Knee) - OUT
  • CB, Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - OUT
  • LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT

Projected Starters

Offense

  • QB: Stetson Bennett
  • RB: Zamir White and James Cook
  • TE: Brock Bowers or Darnell Washington
  • X: Adonai Mitchell or Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint
  • Z: Jermaine Burton
  • Slot: Ladd McConkey or Kearis Jackson
  • LT: Jamaree Salyer
  • LG: Justin Shaffer
  • C: Sedrick Van Pran
  • RG: Warren Ericson
  • RT: Warren McClendon

Defense

  • DE: Travon Walker
  • NT: Jordan Davis
  • DT: Devonte Wyatt
  • JACK: Nolan Smith
  • MIKE: Nakobe Dean
  • MONEY: Quay Walker or Channing Tindall
  • SAM: Robert Beal
  • STAR: Latavious Brini or William Poole
  • Left Corner: Kelee Ringo
  • Right Corner: Derion Kendrick
  • SS: Lewis Cine
  • FS: Chris Smith

DawgsDaily

BREAKING: Georgia Top Assistant Headed to LSU

A former NFL wide receiver, Hankton was named Pass Game Coordinator and Wide Receivers Coach in February of 2019 after serving the 2018 season as an assistant coach in charge of the receivers. Hankton joined the Georgia staff in February, 2018, after coaching wide receivers for three seasons at Vanderbilt,...
NFL
DawgsDaily

Roster in Review: Final Day for NFL Draft Declarations

It's been a whirlwind week for the Georgia Bulldogs. In between winning their first national title in 41 years and celebrating that title Saturday inside of Sanford Stadium, they've seen a good bit of roster movement. And it doesn't look like it's slowing down. Here's a recap of the influx...
NFL
