Bay County, FL

Tyndall Academy administration wants $13 million for new middle school building

By Chloe Sparks
 7 days ago

BAY COUNTY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Tyndall Academy officials are finally jumping at the opportunity to lay out the groundwork for a middle school building.

“It’s beneficial for our military families, especially who come in and they’re here for maybe three to five years,” Tyndall Academy Principal Carolyn Dehner said. “If they have students at multiple grade levels, it’s a nice convenience to all be in one setting.”

Currently, the military children in kindergarten through fifth grade go to the elementary school facility on-base. Sixth and seventh graders are in portables on the same campus and eighth-graders have to go elsewhere for school.

“Well, I think the idea of having a middle school has been tossed around for a number of years and we’ve always thought it’d be really great to be able to provide that to our military community,” Dehner said.

Dehner said school board members approved the plan for the new building in December. Now they’re asking to approve their guaranteed maximum price, or GMP.

They’re asking for about $13 million of the FEMA funds.

“Typically this is a project that would take 12 to 14 months completion,” Bay District Schools Facilities Executive Director Lee Walters said. “Due to Covid and supply chain issues, we are bumping that back a little bit. This will probably be a 16 to 18-month project when it’s all said and done.”

The new building will feature science labs and designated spaces for pre-engineering and technology collaboration.

Tyndall Academy officials are taking their GMP to the school board meeting on Tuesday night for approval.

“It’s just, it’s a way for us to give back to them and to serve for how they have served us,” Dehner said.

If they get board approval, they’ll break ground within the next two weeks.

