Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Nets goal in return

 7 days ago

Oshie scored a goal in a 7-3 loss to the Bruins on Monday. Oshie shook...

Injury Updates: Martinez, Murray, Wild, Oshie

It appears that the Golden Knights will soon be getting a key defenseman back in their lineup. In an interview with SinBin.Vegas (audio link), owner Bill Foley indicated that Alec Martinez was nearing a return had it not been for the veteran contracting COVID-19. Martinez has been out since mid-November with an upper-body injury and is expected to miss at least ten days due to his protocol placement, meaning it’s not an asymptomatic case so he won’t return until the middle of next week at the earliest. Martinez and his $5.25MM AAV are currently on LTIR and Vegas will likely need to transfer winger Max Pacioretty onto LTIR in order to activate the blueliner back onto the active roster.
Capitals Beat Islanders 2-0 as Oshie Leaves With Injury

Capitals beat Islanders 2-0 as Oshie leaves with injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Capitals got a much-needed 2-0 win over the New York Islanders on Saturday to snap a four-game losing skid, but lost a key contributor in the process as T.J. Oshie went out with an upper-body injury.
Blackhawks' Brandon Hagel: Nets goal in win

Hagel scored a goal in a 3-0 win over the Ducks on Saturday. Hagel scored the first goal of the game Saturday, beating Lukas Dostal for his ninth score of the season. The 23-year-old has points in back-to-back games now and broke a 10-game scoreless streak with Saturday's goal. The left winger has 18 points in 32 games this season.
Rangers' Filip Chytil: Nets goal in win

Chytil scored a goal on four shots in a 3-2 win over the Flyers on Saturday. Chytil came into this one with assists in three straight games but contributed in a different way Saturday, tying the score at 2-2 with 10:48 gone in the third period. The goal broke a 12-game scoreless drought for the 22-year-old. The young center is up to 11 points through 35 games, though he now has points in four straight.
Capitals' Carl Hagelin: Quiet in return

Hagelin finished with two shots in a 4-2 loss to the Canucks on Sunday. Hagelin had missed the previous two games under COVID-19 protocols before returning Sunday. The 33-year-old has just two points and 15 shots over his last 10 games.
Flyers' Oskar Lindblom: Nets goal in loss

Lindblom scored a goal in a 3-2 loss to the Rangers on Saturday. Lindblom has points in three of his last four contests after the twine twirler Saturday, beating Igor Shesterkin to tie the score 1-1 in the first period. The left-winger has scored all but one of his 11 points this season over his last 15 games; he has five goals and six assists through 35 contests.
Kraken's Marcus Johansson: Nets lone goal on power play

Johansson scored a power-play goal on two shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Kings. Johansson got the Kraken on the board midway through the second period, but that was all they managed against Cal Petersen and the Kings. While the Kraken's offense has struggled with just seven goals in its last four games, Johansson has picked up four points in that span, including three on the power play. The Swede is at 10 points (seven on the power play), 46 shots on net and a minus-17 rating in 26 appearances overall.
Islanders can't put puck on net in loss to Capitals

Breakout passes from the defensive zone and navigating the neutral zone were both issues for the Islanders. But it was what happened once they did enter the offensive zone that was more noticeable. Too often, the Islanders simply seemed reluctant to put the puck on net in Saturday afternoon’s 2-0...
With offense struggling, Capitals hope to generate more traffic in front of the net

Capitals hope to generate more traffic in front of the net originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Since the calendar turned to 2022, it has been a grind for the Capitals. Washington is just 1-3-2 in the New Year and the team is struggling in unexpected ways. One issue is the team traditionally known for its offensive firepower is suddenly struggling to put pucks into the net. That was evident in Sunday’s loss to the Vancouver Canucks as the Caps scored only twice in a 4-2 loss.
Canucks' J.T. Miller: Nets goal in win

Miller contributed a goal and assist in a 4-2 win over the Capitals on Sunday. Miller added an assist on Bo Horvat's second period power-play goal before putting the game out of reach with an empty-netter in the final minute of the third period, snapping a personal three-game pointless streak. The center has 12 goals and 26 assists in 38 games this season.
Lightning's Brayden Point: Six-game, eight-point streak

Point scored a power-play goal Saturday in a 3-1 victory over Dallas. He has scored eight points (five goals, three assists) during a six-game point streak. Point found twine Saturday from the low slot on the power play, and he's put up a goal in five of the six games of the streak. Point has 15 goals on the season and is tied with Ondrej Palat for second on the Bolts' goal list, behind only Steven Stamkos who has 18. But Point's productivity has been elite. He's been restricted to 26 games, 12 fewer than Palat and 13 less than Stamkos. There's a strong chance that Point will be the team's top-goal guy by season's end.
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Brushes twine in victory

Wilson registered a goal in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Islanders. Wilson opened the scoring with a wicked wrist shot in the first period. He'd gone eight straight games without recording a point, but his 15th career game-winning tally gives him positive momentum heading into Sunday's home clash with the Canucks.
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Pots 25th goal Saturday

Ovechkin scored an empty-net goal in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Islanders. The future Hall of Famer ended his longest goal drought of the season with the tally -- all of four games, as he last lit the lamp Dec. 31. Ovechkin's up to 25 goals and 53 points through 38 contests on the season as he steams full speed ahead toward his first 100-point campaign since 2009-10.
