Astronomy

Ocean Physics Explain Cyclones On Jupiter

SpaceRef
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA multitude of swirling clouds in Jupiter's dynamic North North Temperate Belt is captured in this image from NASA's Juno spacecraft. Appearing in the scene are several bright-white “pop-up” clouds as well as an anticyclonic storm, known as a white oval. This color-enhanced image was taken at 4:58 p.m. EDT on...

spaceref.com

ScienceAlert

This Eerie Similarity With Earth Has Finally Solved The Mystery of Jupiter's Cyclones

Earth and Jupiter don't have a lot in common. One is relatively small, rocky, and habitable. The other is absolutely enormous, completely lacking in solidity, and raging with colossal storms. Yet, if you look at some satellite pictures of marine phytoplankton blooms here on Earth next to pictures of atmospheric turbulence at Jupiter's poles, it can be hard to tell them apart.
ASTRONOMY
studyfinds.org

Rocks found in Greenland reveal Earth was once covered in an ocean of magma

CAMBRIDGE, England — Earth was nothing more than a giant ocean of lava 3.6 billion years ago, according to new research. The planet’s oldest rocks show that the planet’s magma sea was hundreds of miles deep and stretched across Earth’s surface. The rocks also contain the earliest evidence of microbial life and plate tectonics.
EARTH SCIENCE
AFP

Dimming Sun's rays should be off-limits, say experts

Planetary-scale engineering schemes designed to cool Earth's surface and lessen the impact of global heating are potentially dangerous and should be blocked by governments, more than 60 policy experts and scientists said on Monday.   The world's nations have committed to capping the rise in Earth's surface temperature to 1.5C above mid-19th century levels, but UN-backed scientists have said that threshold will be breached, possibly within a decade. 
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

New planet as big as Jupiter discovered by ‘citizen scientists’

A group of citizen scientists and astronomers have found a new planet the size of Jupiter.The enormous world, called TOI-2180 b, is located 379 light-years away and takes 261 days to orbit its star – longer than many other gas giants outside our solar system – and a temperature of around 76C. This is warmer than Earth, but abnormally cold for similar exoplanets.TOI-2180 b is also thought to be denser than Jupiter, with as many as 105 Earth masses packed inside. This suggests that it is not made of elements like hydrogen and helium.There could be rings and moons orbiting...
ASTRONOMY
Outsider.com

Charles Darwin Mystery Reportedly Solved After 140 Years

Charles Darwin left behind an incredible scientific legacy. Before his death, Darwin changed how scientists looked at the origins of life on Earth. His Theory of Evolution took hold and became the lens through which scientists investigated the distant past. However, Darwin didn’t just leave behind his knowledge. He also passed down a burning question. The scientists wanted to know how plants evolved so quickly.
SCIENCE
wdrb.com

Listen to One of Jupiter's Moons

NASA's Juno spacecraft has been studying Jupiter and the space around it for the last five and a half years. In June of 2021, nearly five years into its mission, Juno made an important pass by Ganymede, one of Jupiter's 79 known moons. On Juno's 34th trip around the Gas Giant, it made its closest approach to Ganymede. It was roughly 645 miles away from Ganymede's surface at the closest pass and traveling at a relative velocity of 41,600 mph according to NASA!
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

Weird 'hot Jupiter' exoplanet is shaped like a football

A distant exoplanet looks more like a football than the usual sphere, researchers report in a groundbreaking new study. The strange shape of ultrahot WASP-103b, which is more than 1,000 light-years from Earth, is due to the planet being stretched by the gravitational forces of its parent star, according to the new research.
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

Something bizarre is raining down on Uranus

Scientists believe that Neptune and Uranus could both be home to a constant stream of “diamond rain”. The two planets are considered “ice giants”. They’re mostly made of water, methane, and ammonia, which accounts for the icy-like titles we’ve given them. While they might not be as talked about as some of the other giants in our solar system, ice giants are still remarkable. Unfortunately, both Uranus and Neptune are too difficult to study up close. It will probably be years before we can send a spacecraft out to study the planets specifically. Because of that, scientists have used the telescopic...
ASTRONOMY
itechpost.com

NASA Asteroid Warning: Earth Blind Spot, Slow Motion Can Let Asteroid Sneak In!

Despite their best efforts, astronomers recently discovered a blind spot in telescope algorithms. Large asteroids coming from this direction will be undetected by NASA. Fortunately, there are a few countermeasures for this asteroid danger. As reported by The Telegraph (via The Sun), astronomers funded by the US space agency reported...
ASTRONOMY
Wired

Earth’s Oceanography Helps Demystify Jupiter’s Flowing Cyclones

Lia Siegelman had just been studying the swirling waters of the Southern Ocean, which surrounds Antarctica, when she happened to come across a poster image of cyclones around Jupiter’s north pole, taken by NASA’s Juno spacecraft. “I looked at it, and I was just struck: ‘Whoa, this looks just like turbulence in the ocean,’” she says.
ASTRONOMY
SpaceRef

1,000-light-year Wide Bubble Surrounding Earth Is The Source Of All Nearby, Young Stars

Artist's illustration of the Local Bubble with star formation occurring on the bubble's surface. Scientists have now shown how a chain of events beginning 14 million years ago with a set of powerful supernovae led to the creation of the vast bubble, responsible for the formation of all young stars within 500 light years of the Sun and Earth. CREDIT Leah Hustak (STScI)
ASTRONOMY
SpaceRef

The BepiColombo solar conjunction experiments revisited

BepiColombo ESA/JAXA mission is currently in its 7 year cruise phase towards Mercury. The Mercury orbiter radioscience experiment (MORE), one of the 16 experiments of the mission, will start its scientific investigation during the superior solar conjunction (SSC) in March 2021 with a test of general relativity (GR). Other solar conjunctions will follow during the cruise phase, providing several opportunities to improve the results of the first experiment. MORE radio tracking system allows to establish precise ranging and Doppler measurements almost at all solar elongation angles (up to 7-8 solar radii), thus providing an accurate measurement of the relativistic time delay and frequency shift experienced by a radio signal during an SSC. The final objective of the experiment is to place new limits to the accuracy of the GR as a theory of gravity in the weak-field limit. As in all gravity experiments, non-gravitational accelerations acting on the spacecraft are a major concern. Because of the proximity to the Sun, the spacecraft will undergo severe solar radiation pressure acceleration, and the effect of the random fluctuations of the solar irradiance may become a significant source of spacecraft buffeting. In this paper we address the problem of a realistic estimate of the outcome of the SSC experiments of BepiColombo, by including in the dynamical model the effects of random variations in the solar irradiance. We propose a numerical method to mitigate the impact of the variable solar radiation pressure on the outcome of the experiment. Our simulations show that, with different assumptions on the solar activity and observation coverage, the accuracy attainable in the estimation of γ lays in the range [6,13]⋅10−6.
ASTRONOMY
SpaceRef

The HaloSat and PolarLight CubeSat Missions for X-ray Astrophysics

Astronomical observations in the X-ray band are subject to atmospheric attenuation and have to be performed in the space. CubeSats offer a cost effective means for space-based X-ray astrophysics but allow only limited mass and volume. In this article, we describe two successful CubeSat-based missions, HaloSat and PolarLight, both sensitive in the keV energy range. HaloSat was a 6U CubeSat equipped with silicon drift detectors. It conducted an all-sky survey of oxygen line emission and revealed the clumpy nature of the circumgalactic medium surrounding the Milky Way. PolarLight is a dedicated X-ray polarimeter performing photoelectron tracking using a gas pixel detector in a 1U payload. It observed the brightest X-ray objects and helped constrain their magnetic field or accretion geometry. On-orbit operation of both missions for multiple years demonstrates the capability of CubeSats as an effective astronomical platforms. The rapid time scales for development and construction of the missions makes them particularly attractive for student training.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

Constraining giant planet formation with synthetic ALMA images of the Solar System's natal protoplanetary disk

Bergez-Casalou C., Bitsch B., Kurtovic N.T., Pinilla P. New ALMA observations of protoplanetary disks allow us to probe planet formation in other systems, giving us new constraints on planet formation processes. Meanwhile, studies of our own Solar System rely on constraints derived in a completely different way. However, it is still unclear what features the Solar System's disk could have produced during its gas phase. By running 2D isothermal hydro-simulations and a dust evolution model, we derive synthetic images at 1.3 mm wavelength using the radiative transfer code RADMC3D. We find that the embedded multiple giant planets strongly perturb the radial gas velocities of the disk, creating traffic jams in the dust. They produce over-densities different from the ones created by pressure traps and located away from the planets' positions in the disk. By deriving the images at 1.3mm from these dust distributions, we show that the traffic jams, observable with a high resolution, further blur the link between the number of gaps and rings in disks and the number of embedded planets. We additionally show that a system of 3 compact giant planets does not automatically produce bright outer rings at large radii in the disk. This means that high resolution observations of disks of various sizes are needed to distinguish between different giant planet formation scenarios during the disk phase, where the giants form either in the outer regions of the disks or in the inner regions. Finally, we find that, even when the dust temperature is determined self-consistently, the dust masses derived observationally might be off by up to a factor of ten compared to the dust contained in our simulations due to the creation of optically thick regions. Our study clearly shows that in addition to the constraints from exoplanets and the Solar System, ALMA has the power to constrain different stages of planet formation already during the first few million years.
ASTRONOMY
SpaceRef

Researchers propose new explanation for Moon’s half-century magnetic mystery

Rocks returned to Earth during NASA’s Apollo program from 1968 to 1972 have provided volumes of information about the Moon’s history, but they’ve also been the source of an enduring mystery. Analysis of the rocks revealed that some seemed to have formed in the presence of a strong magnetic field — one that rivaled Earth’s in strength. But it wasn’t clear how a Moon-sized body could have generated a magnetic field that strong.
ASTRONOMY

