Edgehill residents worried after carjacking

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A violent carjacking left an officer injured in Midtown on Wednesday, and police are still searching for the suspect. According to police, the alleged carjacker pulled out what they believe is a taser. Authorities say it all started just before 4:30 p.m. Video shows the chaotic moments after a driver, attempting to take off in a stolen SUV, drives the wrong way before ramming into two vehicles near 57th and Broadway. “He, vrooooom, hit me in my car,” Ignacio Rousseiux told CBS2’s Cory James. Rousseiux says he was waiting for a light to turn green when the frightening situation unfolded. He described...

