World

Wife Of Activist Barred From Leaving China Dies After 15 Years Apart

By AFP News
 7 days ago
The wife of a repeatedly detained Chinese human rights lawyer died of cancer on Monday in the United States after her husband's pleas to be allowed to leave China and reunite with her went ignored, rights activists said. Zhang Qing fled to the United States with the couple's children...

