ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Manages one shot in return

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

McAvoy finished with one shot and two hits in a 7-3 win...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Joe Burrow says he was 'kinda hoping' the Raiders scored on final drive of Bengals' wild card win

Moments after helping deliver the Bengals' first playoff win in 31 years, Joe Burrow accomplished another, albeit minor feat by making an entire press room erupt in laughter. Wearing sunglasses that complemented his "Joe Cool" nickname, Burrow was asked how hard it was to watch Derek Carr attempt to lead the Raiders on a game-tying drive in the final two minutes. Ahead 26-19, Burrow was forced to watch as Carr led a furious drive that included a 23-yard completion to tight end Darren Waller on third-and-17 with 1:16 left. Carr and the Raiders had three shots to score from the 9-yard-line in the game's last half-minute.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Mcavoy
The Hockey News

Rask's Return Will Make Bruins Goalie Situation Interesting

After signing a professional tryout contract with the AHL's Providence Bruins on Thursday, Tuukka Rask is close to getting back into proper game action. Both of Providence's contests this weekend were cancelled due to COVID-19, so his actual return will have to wait, but it's drawing near. It won't be...
TUUKKA RASK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capitals
CBS Sports

Capitals' Tom Wilson: Brushes twine in victory

Wilson registered a goal in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Islanders. Wilson opened the scoring with a wicked wrist shot in the first period. He'd gone eight straight games without recording a point, but his 15th career game-winning tally gives him positive momentum heading into Sunday's home clash with the Canucks.
NHL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Brayden Point: Six-game, eight-point streak

Point scored a power-play goal Saturday in a 3-1 victory over Dallas. He has scored eight points (five goals, three assists) during a six-game point streak. Point found twine Saturday from the low slot on the power play, and he's put up a goal in five of the six games of the streak. Point has 15 goals on the season and is tied with Ondrej Palat for second on the Bolts' goal list, behind only Steven Stamkos who has 18. But Point's productivity has been elite. He's been restricted to 26 games, 12 fewer than Palat and 13 less than Stamkos. There's a strong chance that Point will be the team's top-goal guy by season's end.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Washington Capitals
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Bengals' Mike Daniels: Won't return Saturday

Daniels won't return to Saturday's wild-card matchup against the Raiders due to a groin injury. Daniels sustained his injury in the game's opening drive and was ruled out shortly after his departure. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available if the Bengals advance to the divisional round.
NFL
CBS Miami

CBS4’s Steve Goldstein Has The Latest On The High-Flying Panthers

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – As the Panthers begin a new week, it’s the same old story. The Cats are the best team in hockey. And the team doesn’t just beat opponents, they dominate. Florida is on the best offensive run over the last eight games the NHL has seen in more than a quarter century. Overall, the Panthers are 8-0-1 in their last nine games and are outscoring opponents by more than double. Now, the Cats hit the road. We Want 10 If you have been to a Panthers game the last few weeks, you heard the chant. If you watched games, you heard it...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy