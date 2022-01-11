Bixby Public Schools announces the entire district will transition to distance learning

Bixby Public Schools

Tulsa, Okla. — Bixby Public Schools announced to parents that all schools will transition to distance learning district-wide.

This will begin Tuesday, Jan. 11.

The school district announced this change due to “circumstances related to COVID-19 cases in the Bixby community,” according to a statement from the district to parents.

They also told parents that they would with more details to give families “as much notice as possible” during the transition.

