Bixby Public Schools announces the entire district will transition to distance learning
Tulsa, Okla. — Bixby Public Schools announced to parents that all schools will transition to distance learning district-wide.
This will begin Tuesday, Jan. 11.
The school district announced this change due to “circumstances related to COVID-19 cases in the Bixby community,” according to a statement from the district to parents.
They also told parents that they would with more details to give families “as much notice as possible” during the transition.
©2022 Cox Media Group
Comments / 1