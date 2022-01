A new image of the Flame Nebula shows the interstellar cloud as we've never seen it before. A team of astronomers using the Atacama Pathfinder Experiment (APEX) telescope has captured the star-forming region in radio wavelengths, revealing details that we had never seen before. The Flame Nebula, which is close to the famous Horsehead Nebula, forms part of the Orion Molecular Cloud Complex, located in the constellation of Orion, which is one of the most well-studied and imaged regions in the night sky. "As astronomers like to say, whenever there is a new telescope or instrument around, observe Orion: there will always be...

