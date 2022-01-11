Powerball: See the latest numbers in Monday’s $27 million drawing

BALTIMORE, MD—Although players in California and Wisconsin will split the massive $632.6 million Powerball jackpot, three Maryland players were also big winners in the January 5 drawing with tickets worth $1,000,004 and $50,000. The winning numbers were 6, 14, 25, 33 and 46 with a Power Ball of 17. In all, Maryland Lottery retailers sold 60,869 winning tickets for the …
