NHL

Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Held scoreless in return

 7 days ago

Backstrom finished without a point in a 7-3 loss to the Bruins on Monday. Backstrom has...

CBS Sports

Joe Burrow says he was 'kinda hoping' the Raiders scored on final drive of Bengals' wild card win

Moments after helping deliver the Bengals' first playoff win in 31 years, Joe Burrow accomplished another, albeit minor feat by making an entire press room erupt in laughter. Wearing sunglasses that complemented his "Joe Cool" nickname, Burrow was asked how hard it was to watch Derek Carr attempt to lead the Raiders on a game-tying drive in the final two minutes. Ahead 26-19, Burrow was forced to watch as Carr led a furious drive that included a 23-yard completion to tight end Darren Waller on third-and-17 with 1:16 left. Carr and the Raiders had three shots to score from the 9-yard-line in the game's last half-minute.
NFL
WNCT

Necas produces on birthday as Hurricanes beat Canucks 4-1

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Martin Necas had a goal and an assist on his 23rd birthday and the Carolina Hurricanes stopped a two-game skid by beating the Vancouver Canucks 4-1 on Saturday. Vincent Trocheck also had a goal and an assist for the Hurricanes, who regained their scoring touch after being shut out for the […]
NHL
CBS Sports

Spurs' Jakob Poeltl: Held scoreless in loss

Poeltl logged zero points (0-4 FG), 12 rebounds, two assists, three blocks and two steals across 33 minutes during Friday's 114-109 loss to the Cavaliers. The defensive combination of Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley did a number on Poeltl's stat line in Friday's loss. Although his three blocked shots and double-digit rebounding total salvaged his fantasy totals to a degree, his inability to sink a basket is slightly concerning. Poeltl hasn't laid a goose egg in over a year, with his last zero total coming at the hands of the Lakers last January.
NBA
CBS Sports

Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Held scoreless in loss

Getzlaf finished with five shots in a 3-0 loss to the Blackhawks on Saturday. Getzlaf has missed eight games with an injury (lower body) and due to the NHL's COVID-19 protocols over the last two months and has seen his offensive production dip during that period. In ten games since Dec. 11, the veteran center has just one goal and three assists. On the season, the 36-year-old has two goals and 22 assists through 33 contests.
NHL
NHL Teams
Washington Capitals
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Capitals' Carl Hagelin: Quiet in return

Hagelin finished with two shots in a 4-2 loss to the Canucks on Sunday. Hagelin had missed the previous two games under COVID-19 protocols before returning Sunday. The 33-year-old has just two points and 15 shots over his last 10 games.
NHL
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Named NHL’s First Star Of The Week

BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand’s star power was on full display last week, as the Bruins winger recorded at least two points in all four of Boston’s games. On Monday, the NHL honored him as the league’s First Star of the Week. Marchand dominated the ice last week, leading the NHL with six goals and 10 points in his four games — all Boston victories. The highlight of his week came in Boston’s 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens last Wednesday, when Marchand tallied his fifth career hat trick in the victory. Before that game, Marchand had a two-goal effort in a...
NHL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Brayden Point: Six-game, eight-point streak

Point scored a power-play goal Saturday in a 3-1 victory over Dallas. He has scored eight points (five goals, three assists) during a six-game point streak. Point found twine Saturday from the low slot on the power play, and he's put up a goal in five of the six games of the streak. Point has 15 goals on the season and is tied with Ondrej Palat for second on the Bolts' goal list, behind only Steven Stamkos who has 18. But Point's productivity has been elite. He's been restricted to 26 games, 12 fewer than Palat and 13 less than Stamkos. There's a strong chance that Point will be the team's top-goal guy by season's end.
NHL
CBS Sports

Capitals' Tom Wilson: Brushes twine in victory

Wilson registered a goal in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Islanders. Wilson opened the scoring with a wicked wrist shot in the first period. He'd gone eight straight games without recording a point, but his 15th career game-winning tally gives him positive momentum heading into Sunday's home clash with the Canucks.
NHL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Third straight multi-point outing

Kucherov delivered two assists Saturday in a 3-1 win over Dallas. For the first helper, Kucherov gathered the puck off the boards and fed it to Brayden Point in the low slot. He then set up Ross Colton on a sweet breakaway pass for a 2-1 lead. Kucherov has put up three consecutive multi-point games and now sits with 13 points, including nine assists over just eight games this season.
NHL
CBS Miami

CBS4’s Steve Goldstein Has The Latest On The High-Flying Panthers

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – As the Panthers begin a new week, it’s the same old story. The Cats are the best team in hockey. And the team doesn’t just beat opponents, they dominate. Florida is on the best offensive run over the last eight games the NHL has seen in more than a quarter century. Overall, the Panthers are 8-0-1 in their last nine games and are outscoring opponents by more than double. Now, the Cats hit the road. We Want 10 If you have been to a Panthers game the last few weeks, you heard the chant. If you watched games, you heard it...
NHL

