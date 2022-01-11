Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Held scoreless in return

Poeltl logged zero points (0-4 FG), 12 rebounds, two assists, three blocks and two steals across 33 minutes during Friday's 114-109 loss to the Cavaliers. The defensive combination of Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley did a number on Poeltl's stat line in Friday's loss. Although his three blocked shots and double-digit rebounding total salvaged his fantasy totals to a degree, his inability to sink a basket is slightly concerning. Poeltl hasn't laid a goose egg in over a year, with his last zero total coming at the hands of the Lakers last January.
