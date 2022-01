Barrett ended Saturday's 117-108 win over the Hawks with 26 points (8-20 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 8-10 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal over 41 minutes. Over his last three games, Barrett's averaging 29.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 37.7 minutes while shooting a scalding 56.3 percent from from three. On the season, the lefty forward is averaging 16.9 points on 35.7 percent shooting from distance, so Barrett is likely due for a regression soon. However, fantasy managers shouldn't fret over the inevitable and enjoy what is arguably the best stretch of the third-year pro's career so far.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO