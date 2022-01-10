ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India to allow in imports of US pork and products, US officials say

 7 days ago
India has agreed to allow imports of US pork and pork products into India, removing a longstanding barrier to US agricultural trade, US Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said on Monday. "India's agreement to allow US pork imports for the first time is great news...

