OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma lawmaker filed two bills that would send federal coronavirus relief funds and the Oklahoma National Guard to help secure the southern border. Senate Bill 1228 would send federal coronavirus relief funding that Oklahoma received to border states to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. The second bill, Senate Bill 1231, would give power to the governor to send Oklahoma National Guard members to border states to help them secure their portion of the southern border.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 6 DAYS AGO