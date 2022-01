KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office said they were looking for a missing 22-year-old woman on Friday. They said Gabrielle Hamilton had not been seen since Monday and detectives needed to verify that she was safe. Hamilton is around 5'5" tall and weighs about 145 pounds, according to KCSO. They also said she has hazel eyes and brown hair.

KNOX COUNTY, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO