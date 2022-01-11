Workforce challenges create opportunity for post-secondary population

Carey-Pace

Currently, more than 10 million job vacancies are spread across all industry sectors in the United States.

In conjunction, a record proportion of companies are raising pay in order to attract staff.

The short supply of workers is holding back output and disrupting both local and global production and supply networks, in turn hampering economic growth and causing product and service shortages for consumers.

The most up-to-date nationwide data from the U.S. Labor Department showed 10.4 million job openings in August. The number of people leaving their jobs — (“quit rate”) — rose to 4.3 million, the highest level seen on records dating back to December 2000.

In August, the number and rate of layoffs and discharges were little changed at 1.3 million and 0.9 percent, respectively. The number of other separations edged up in August to 390,000 (+49,000).

Other separations increased in several industries, with the most significant increases in state and local government education (+13,000), information (+11,000), and durable goods manufacturing (+8,000).

This data demonstrates that more workers are willing to walk away from their jobs or switch employment.

Current demographics for Lackawanna and Luzerne counties represent a 2.5 percent and a 1.3 percent difference compared to Pennsylvania’s overall labor force participation rate and a 3 percent and a 1.8 difference respectively when compared to the national labor force participation rate.

Additionally, within the past 30-day period, ending 10/24/2021, there were a total of 17,423 online job postings, representing a range of occupations and programs.

Although businesses are hiring and wages are up, workers are still missing. While employers may not be happy about the labor shortage that the United States is currently experiencing, this shortage creates an opportunity for post-secondary students to gain experience, as well as negotiate better pay and benefits.

Starting salaries for new college students in the U.S. rose as business growth resumed this year, despite a continuing pandemic and labor shortages. The average starting pay for 2020 graduates ($55,260) was 2.5 percent above the average starting salary for the class of 2019 ($53,889) and up 8.5 percent from the class of 2018’s final average starting salary ($50,944).

In many cases, these salary increases likely reflect these unique circumstances. For example, the increased demand for nurses as front-line workers during the COVID-19 pandemic may have fueled the 2.1 percent increase in the average starting salary for registered nursing majors, from $57,416 for these graduates from the class of 2019 to $58,626 for the class of 2020 registered nursing graduates.

While some of the highest volumes of online job postings are in occupations that require little post-secondary education (stock and order fillers, retail salespersons, fast food workers), nurses are also in high demand. Occupations associated with post-secondary programs in business, accounting, and engineering were also strong in both counties.

Post-secondary students can effectively harness the competitive labor market to their advantage. At the same time, employers can seek to minimize their labor shortages by reaching out to post-secondary institutions to advertise for job opportunities and paid internships to fill gaps that exist temporarily.

Dr. Jolene Carey-Pace is the Research Analyst at The Institute for Public Policy & Economic Development.