Chippewa County, MI

Garage And Everything Inside Destroyed In Chippewa County Fire

By Jim LeHocky
 7 days ago
A fire in Chippewa County Monday afternoon destroyed a garage and everything inside.

The call came in just after 4 p.m. when a neighbor spotted the fire just south of Sault Ste. Marie.

Soo Township Fire Department responded to the fire on Ridge Road and Dafter Fire Department assisted.

The owner of the garage says all of his wood working items and a printing press were inside the garage when it caught fire.

He had just checked the wood burning stove before he left.

The fire was contained by 5 p.m. and crews cleared the scene at 6:20 p.m..

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

