CONVENT, La. — A Louisiana art teacher has been arrested on accusations of child molestation, authorities said. Lisa Samuels, 50, of Donaldsonville, was arrested Tuesday. She is being held in the St. James Parish Jail on charges of indecent behavior with juveniles and molestation of a juvenile, news outlets reported. It was not immediately known if she has an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

SAINT JAMES PARISH, LA ・ 4 DAYS AGO