Band Of Horses | Things Are Great | Band Of Horses

 7 days ago

Six years and a line-up shift on from the gorgeously forlorn Why Are You OK, Ben Bridwell’s warm-hearted roots-rockers reconnect with formative instincts on their sixth album. Sky-scraping...

countylinemagazine.com

Wesley Pruitt Band

For 20 years, Wesley Pruitt Band has delivered the ups and downs and the ins and outs of love and life, all neatly wrapped in hard-driving blues-rock rhythms. The latest part of the journey can be heard on the band’s new album Gypsy Soul, the third full-length release following a debut EP, and the albums Sunrise and Line ‘Em Up.
Billboard

Band of Horses Rides to Its First No. 1 Song With ‘Crutch’

Band of Horses achieves its first No. 1 on a Billboard songs chart, as “Crutch” rises to the top of the Adult Alternative Airplay list dated Jan. 8. The ruler follows two top five Adult Alternative Airplay hits for the band, “Casual Party” (No. 4, 2016) and “In a Drawer” (No. 5, 2017).
obscuresound.com

Leadbetter Band – “Waterdogs”

Producing a passionate rock sound with throwback appeal, it’s no wonder that Oregon-based trio Leadbetter Band opened for ZZ Top this past August. Vocalist/guitarist and songwriter Eric Leadbetter is no stranger to the stage, playing hundreds of shows annually; the group successfully brings their acclaimed live sound to the studio with this year’s album Howl, a collection of Leadbetter’s favorite original songs. Opening track “Howl” features a nostalgic southern-rock sound. Angsty guitar tones and a pulsing bass line drive to confident vocals, the “shining bright on the hills,” rise around the one-minute mark proving memorably with the anthemic vocal layers and guitar pulsations. The final 30 seconds, with added guitar lines and especially anthemic vocals, closes “Waterdogs” with enjoyable precision. The remainder of Howl maintains the enjoyable rock sound of its opening track.
skiddle.com

AC30s Ska and Rocksteady band

Accomplished musicians, crowd-pleasing set, relaxed venue and great atmosphere. Great night at the Rhodehouse in Sutton Coldfield dancing and prancing to the fantastic AC30S. It's my 2nd time seeing this band. Love the music and the atmosphere. My partner and I were on the floor all night. Definitely a group to for mature lovers of saga and rocksteady.
revuewm.com

Ten Bands to Watch in 2022

There’s nothing normal about the so-called “return to normal.” And there’s definitely been nothing normal about the return of live music, which has suffered through fits and spurts, as endless, elusive variants and shifting public health policies have made it nearly impossible to resume concerts in any sort of confident, conventional fashion. That hasn’t stopped the many talented musicians in our area from pursuing their passions by any means necessary: digital, virtual, remote, or live on stage, sharing their songs to eager listeners everywhere, and pushing forward into the better future we all hope is just around the corner. Here are 10 local bands doing exciting things in 2022.
Entrepreneur

"Competition is for Horses, Not for Artists"

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. As a kid who loved clicking pictures of herself, giving her own commentary on videos, it was only natural for Larissa D’sa to become a content creator. Says the first-generation content creator, “I started using social media at 19, and that is 10 years ago. The first five years, I did it only out of passion. After three-four years, brands and services started looking at the whole content creation, marketing area, where they market their products and services. It was never a plan. It was very organically done.”
creativeloafing.com

Lost Dog Street Band

CL's Hal Horowitz Recommends: This “dark folk” trio hails from Nashville but that city’s generally slicker country approach is a million miles away from their tough, dusky, rustic, backwoods sound. They will feature songs from a new release, Glory, where one of the lines is “I kicked down the doors of the Grand Ole Opry,” which says it all.
The Infatuation

Brave Horse Tavern

Brave Horse Tavern checks off all of our night-out-with-friends boxes: reservations accepted, great food and drinks, and games on the premises (and there’s even a private dining room and bar in the back that you can reserve for free). If you can’t decide between getting friendly with some brick oven pretzels and smoked peanut butter-bacon dip, playing hand shuffleboard, eating spicy tater tots until you need to unbutton your jeans, and sucking down enough fancy boozy jello shots to be conned by the red quinoa veggie burger (yep, it’s actually that good), then you’re doing it right.
Cassius

Soul Sensations: The 5 Greatest Male R&B Bands

Five of the greatest male bands in the expansive history of R&B, presented in our profile. They represent the heights and innovation of the genre, and each group has impacted the music industry and popular culture in their own way.
Deadline

Ralph Emery Dies: Country Music DJ & TV Host Was 88

Ralph Emery, the country music disc jockey and television host who came to prominence on Nashville’s WSM, died on Saturday of natural causes, while surrounded by family at Nashville’s Tristar Centennial Medical Center, his son Michael told AP. He was 88. Among those paying tribute to Emery today was “American Pie” singer-songwriter Don McLean. “Ralph Emery was my friend. I did his show many times and he was kind enough to send me a Christmas card every year. He had that special country music knowledge and that voice,” McLean said in a statement provided by his publicist. “Ralph was to country music what...
Variety

How Nashville Legend Ralph Emery Dissed Country-Rock Pioneers the Byrds — and the Night They Buried the Hatchet

Left out of most obituaries about renowned country music talk-show host Ralph Emery, who died Saturday, was his infamy among many rock fans for having gotten into a tiff in the late 1960s with the Byrds. Their beef even resulted in Emery being dismissed, by name, in a Byrds track — “Drug Store Truck Drivin’ Man,” which had Gram Parsons and Roger McGuinn attempting to get the last laugh in song. But, lest Emery be remembered forever by Byrds buffs as a villain in the story, Emery invited McGuinn onto his highly rated cable series “Nashville Now” 17 years later for...
theplaidhorse.com

It’s Never “Just a Horse”

“She talks about these horses like they’re people. All of their different personalities and stuff. I don’t get it. I mean, it’s just a horse!”. I’ve heard different versions of this conversation my entire life. When I was younger, I used to get defensive. What do you mean it’s just a horse? How could they not understand this wasn’t a utilitarian farm animal, a piece of sports equipment?
EW.com

16 and Pregnant star Jordan Cashmyer dies at 26

Jordan Cashmyer, who appeared in season 5 of the MTV reality series 16 and Pregnant as a young mother who battled homelessness, has died in Maryland, her mother Jessica confirmed on Sunday. She was 26. A cause of death has not been shared. "Last night I received a call no...
extratv

See Betty White’s 'Radiant and Beautiful' Last Photo

Betty White would have celebrated her 100th birthday today. In honor of the occasion, her assistant Kiersten shared a photo of Betty taken less than two weeks before her passing. Kiersten wrote on Betty’s Facebook, “It was taken on 12/20/21. I believe it’s one of the last photos of her. She was radiant and beautiful and as happy as ever. Thanks to all of you who are doing kind things today and every day to make the world a better place.
harrisondaily.com

A horse matters

I like living someplace where a horse matters. There is just some country where horseback is the only way to get the job done. Places where the four-wheeler is a poor second, not to mention a …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently...
countryfolks.com

Winter Choices for Horses’ Hooves

With winter comes a whole host of extra care that is needed to keep horses safe, healthy and comfortable. Their hooves tend to grow more slowly during this time of year and are less able to adapt to the cold and wet weather and icy, hard ground. It’s the horse owner’s responsibility to make sure the horse is adequately prepared for the conditions they’ll face with during winter months. In addition to providing your horse with the best hay and feed, consulting with your farrier will be helpful in determining what would be the best course of action to take.
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Jen Landon Says ‘Difference Between a Good Day and a Great Day’ Is Getting on a Horse

There’s no doubt about it, folks. Jen Landon as Teeter on Taylor Sheridan’s “Yellowstone” is a force to be reckoned with. She’s fearless, steadfast and loyal. But the actress who portrays the character says horses were a touchy subject at the show’s start. However, after a couple seasons, Landon now says that the difference between a good day and a great day – is getting on a horse.
Outsider.com

‘The Conners’ Star Ames McNamara Describes Emotional Moment With Darlene

The Conners actor Ames McNamara opened up about the strong bond shared between his character, Mark, and his mother, Darlene. “I think there’s always so many emotional scenes between Mark and Darlene in Mark’s bedroom where they’re talking about all these serious topics,” McNamara explained to CinemaBlend. “So it’s always great to work with Sara. I think she’s such a great team partner, and I really enjoy doing these type of things with her because it makes it easier for me. But I think, like you’re saying, playing it for laughs: that’s sort of what the Conners do. In spite of all this adversity, they are trying to make light of it and trying to make the best of it through humor.”
The Independent

Adele in Las Vegas: A history of Sin City residencies, from Liberace and Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga

British pop superstar Adele will commence her Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace Hotel from Friday 21 January 2022.Her “Weekends with Adele” concert series will see the singer take to the stage every Friday and Saturday night until 16 April. Audience members are required to be double-vaccinated and to have received a negative Covid-19 test within 48 hours of the event.The residency follows the release of Adele’s best-selling fourth album 30 in November last year, and sees her follow in the footsteps of Lady Gaga, who gave 41 performances at the Park Theater at Park MGM...
The Independent

Who is Poodle on The Masked Singer?

The Masked Singer is officially underway with viewers already trying to suss out the famous faces behind the wacky costumes.The hit ITV reality series – which sees stars dress up in elaborate costumes and perform cover songs to a panel of judges who attempt to decipher their identities using clues – returned to screens earlier this month.This year’s judging panel includes Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan.Snow Leopard, Chandelier and Lionfish have already been sent home. Nine celebrities remain in the running to be crowned the winner of this year’s Masked Singer.Who is Poodle?This furry friend...
