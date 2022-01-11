Band Of Horses | Things Are Great | Band Of Horses

There’s nothing normal about the so-called “return to normal.” And there’s definitely been nothing normal about the return of live music, which has suffered through fits and spurts, as endless, elusive variants and shifting public health policies have made it nearly impossible to resume concerts in any sort of confident, conventional fashion. That hasn’t stopped the many talented musicians in our area from pursuing their passions by any means necessary: digital, virtual, remote, or live on stage, sharing their songs to eager listeners everywhere, and pushing forward into the better future we all hope is just around the corner. Here are 10 local bands doing exciting things in 2022.
