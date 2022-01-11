Band Of Horses | Things Are Great | Band Of Horses

The Conners actor Ames McNamara opened up about the strong bond shared between his character, Mark, and his mother, Darlene. “I think there’s always so many emotional scenes between Mark and Darlene in Mark’s bedroom where they’re talking about all these serious topics,” McNamara explained to CinemaBlend. “So it’s always great to work with Sara. I think she’s such a great team partner, and I really enjoy doing these type of things with her because it makes it easier for me. But I think, like you’re saying, playing it for laughs: that’s sort of what the Conners do. In spite of all this adversity, they are trying to make light of it and trying to make the best of it through humor.”

