Eunice, LA

Eunice Police Chief calls out parents: “Parents need to start disciplining children”

By Rodricka Taylor
KLFY News 10
 7 days ago

EUNICE, La. (KLFY) — Eunice police responded to a shooting in the 800 block of South Beulah Street over the weekend.

19-year-old Ray’zne Ivory is currently being held on charges of attempted first-degree murder and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Ivory and three other suspects were involved in a car chase this weekend following a shooting that injured 20-year-old Nathanial Freeman.

One injured in two Sunday night shootings in Eunice, thought to be retaliation for previous homicide

This weekend, there were four reported shootings.

Eunice Police Chief Randy Fontenot stops short of calling it gang violence and describes it as a group of young people seeking revenge and shooting one another for shooting someone in their group.

“Since the first of the year, we have seen an increase in shootings,” said Chief Randy Fontenot.

Fontenot says gun violence is happening with people between the ages of 16 years and early 20’s.

“Local groups of boys who want to be gang members that are warring against each other,” Chief Fontenot said.

The Chief says the shootings that happened this weekend are connected to the death of Tyvon Favors and says he believes it’s retaliation from his death.

“I think he [Nathanial Freeman] was a victim of the retaliation from the Favors’ murder. Again I say victim but like I said last week the lines between victim and suspect it’s very blurred right now.”

The car chase of a stolen Black Honda Civic from Ville Platte involved Favors’ girlfriend. She was the driver.

“Miss Ivory who was arrested is the girlfriend of Tyvon Favors who was murdered Friday so that shows you a positive connection.”

Chief says she has a child for Favors.

To help stop the gun violence with you, Fontenot says there needs to be better parenting in Eunice.

“Parents need to start disciplining children. Let them know that there are consequences for their actions,” he said.

And even though there is a shortage in the department right now, Fontenot says more will be done with search warrants.

“We’re gonna be flooding the streets with police officers and we’re going to be taking action.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 8

Doug Magee
6d ago

It's not just black kids, ALL kids need discipline. ALL kids also need to be taught about God. There needs to be rules to live by. Without rules there's anarchy. Teach your kids the 10 commandments. What's the worst that could happen? They'll follow them? Don't steal, Don't kill etc. Separation of church and state was written into the constitution so the Government would not inforce one religion. Not so God wouldn't be discussed in school. Teach your kids about God when they're young, not when they're 16. Society is sick, only God can heal it. I was spanked when I was young. By parents and teachers. Didn't scar me, It kept me out of trouble. Taught me respect for people in authority.

4
Job
7d ago

too bad many of the parentz need to be disciplined themselves...smdh..what can individualz not involved do to help...the community businesses will spend thousands of dollars promoting mardi gras next month but not a penny on Black History Month...come on folks self esteems are damaged every day on social media and observations within our communities...my white neighbor should not have to be reminded that using the "n" word is harmful...and please stop saying they use it, why cant we?... it's creating further division...be respectful of others...

5
Alisa Strebeck
6d ago

wasn't it the law and department of child welfare that said disciplining our children was child abuse. I'm 42 years old and if I ever would have done anything even remotely bad my mom would have wore my behind out. After they are out of control and everything they want the parents to discipline them. But if we did that we would have dcfs on our tails trying to take them away from us. it's all children and that is why we don't have any options to handle the situation. And further more I don't see color we all bleed same color blood .some treated people different and it was very disrespectful why is there not a way to not live in the past and move forward with a better future. And when I say discipline I'm not saying beat your children because being an abuse victim myself (domestic) there is a difference in the discipline and abuse.

2
KLFY News 10

Candlelight vigil held Sunday for missing Melville man

ST. LANDRY PARISH (KLFY) Members of the community gathered together Sunday to pray for the safe return of a missing man from Melville. Floyd Davenport Jr. was last seen January 13 at a local boat landing. Friends, family, and community members gathered near the location where Davenport was last spotted. Authorities searched the Atchafalaya waters […]
MELVILLE, LA
KLFY News 10

Baton Rouge district judge found dead

BAKER, La. (KLFY) 19th Judicial District Court Judge Christopher R. Dassau was found dead in his home on Sunday, Jan. 16. According to news reports, officers were called to his home for a wellness check after family members were unable to make contact. Foul play is reportedly not suspected at this time. Dassau assumed his […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY News 10

‘No survivors’ in Lafourche Parish helicopter crash

CUT OFF, La. (BRPROUD) — Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson says there were “no survivors” in the helicopter crash. During a press conference on Friday afternoon, Chaisson said the aircraft nosedived and sunk into the mud. He said crash victims included the pilot and one passenger. They have not been identified at this time. The crash […]
CUT OFF, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

