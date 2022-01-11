ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three Santa Rosa Suspects Arrested in Drug Trafficking Bust; Pounds of Meth Seized

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Police in Santa Rosa on Monday arrested three suspects on drug trafficking charges after seizing several pounds of methamphetamine and cocaine, cash and weapons including a “ghost” gun.

According to a press release issued by the Santa Rosa Police Department, an investigation into possible narcotics trafficking by two Sonoma County residents was initiated In December by detectives from the department’s narcotics team. Two of the subjects involved were identified as 42-year-old Rey David Garcia and 44-year-old Hilleary Zarate, both Santa Rosa residents. Garcia resided on Somers Street and Zarate resided on Elk Lane.

Detectives discovered during the course of their investigation that both Zarate and Garcia were working together in their drug trafficking network.

On Monday afternoon at about 2 p.m., detectives from the Santa Rosa Police Department served simultaneous search warrants at the residences of both Garcia and Zarate. Both were located at their respective homes when police served warrants.

Zarate’s son, 20-year-old Darrick Zarate, was also located inside the Elk Lane residence. A search was conducted and a number of items were located and seized as evidence.

Among the items were multiple individual baggies weighing approximately four pounds of suspected methamphetamine, four individual baggies containing 2.5 ounces of suspected cocaine, multiple functioning digital scales and cell phones, cash, brass knuckles and a 9mm “ghost” gun found in Darrick Zarate’s possession.

Police said Garcia was booked at the Sonoma Jail for possession for sale of methamphetamine and cocaine, possessing brass knuckles and violation of probation. Hilleary Zarate was booked for possession for sale of methamphetamine and her son was booked for violation of probation for possession a ghost firearm.

Authorities noted that the investigation into the drug trafficking charges is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the case is encouraged to contact Santa Rosa police through department’s the online tip line .

