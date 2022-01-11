ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

North Korea’s Second Suspected Missile Test in Days a ‘Significant Threat’

By AJ McDougall
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

North Korea has fired a suspected ballistic missile, less than a week after it tested what it claimed was a hypersonic missile. Tuesday morning’s launch was detected by South Korean and Japanese...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

US Navy nuclear submarine surfaces at Guam base

The US Navy has announced the arrival and departure of a ballistic missile submarine to Guam at the weekend. It said in a statement that the USS Nevada’s stop in Guam in the Western Pacific was a symbol of the United States’ commitment to the Inso-Pacific region. Guam itself is a US territory situated some 7,100 miles from the US West Coast, and within touching distance of the Philippines and China. “The port visit strengthens cooperation between the United States and allies in the region, demonstrating US capability, flexibility, readiness, and continuing commitment to Indo-Pacific regional security and stability,” a...
MILITARY
WGN News

North Korea fires short-range missiles in 4th launch this month

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired two suspected ballistic missiles into the sea Monday in its fourth weapons launch this month, South Korea’s military said, with the apparent goal of demonstrating its military might during paused diplomacy with the United States and pandemic border closures. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said North […]
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Jong Un
Person
Fumio Kishida
TheDailyBeast

‘Grave Problem’: North Korea Fires Fourth Missile in Two Weeks

North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea Monday from an airport in capital Pyongyang, South Korea and Japan said. China did not confirm the launch but a foreign ministry spokesperson said: “We call on relevant sides to keep in mind the overall peace and stability on the peninsula.” The test is the fourth this month alone and will fuel fears about the increasing size and capability of the nuclear-armed country’s arsenal. Japan said the pair of missiles appeared to have landed in the ocean off North Korea’s east coast, with its foreign minister saying: “The repeated launching of North Korea’s ballistic missiles is a grave problem for the international community, including Japan.” A U.S. Army spokesperson told Reuters: “These missile launches highlight the destabilizing impact of [North Korea’s] illicit weapons program.” North Korea has defended the current run of missile tests, saying it has a right to self-defense and accused the U.S. of “isolating and stifling” the country.
MILITARY
dallassun.com

North Korea's missile tests pose a serious threat to Japan, global community, says Hirokazu Matsuno, secretary-general of Japanese Government

Tokyo [Japan], January 14 (ANI/Sputnik): North Korea's missile tests pose a serious threat to Japan and the global community, Hirokazu Matsuno, secretary-general of the Japanese Government, said on Friday. "North Korea's repeated missile tests are a serious problem and pose a threat not only to Japan but to the region...
POLITICS
Army Times

South Korea disputes North’s claim of hypersonic missile test

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea dismissed North Korea’s claim to have recently launched a hypersonic missile as an exaggeration on Friday, saying it was a normal ballistic missile that could be intercepted. The assessment is certain to anger North Korea. South Korea has previously avoided publicly disputing...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Korean#Japanese#U N Security Council#North Korean
The Independent

General Mark Milley: Top US military official tests positive for Covid

The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, has tested positive for Covid-19 and is isolating at home, it has been confirmed. A spokesperson for the senior US military leader said on Monday that General Milley took a test on Sunday and has begun isolating. General Milley “is working remotely and isolating himself from contact with others after a positive Covid-19 test yesterday,” said spokesperson Dave Butler.“He is experiencing very minor symptoms and can perform all of his duties from the remote location.”The positive Covid case follows a number of scares within Joe Biden’s administration in recent...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
The Independent

China's Xi rejects 'Cold War mentality,' pushes cooperation

Chinese President Xi Jinping called Monday for greater world cooperation against COVID-19 and pledged to send an additional 1 billion doses of vaccine to other countries, while urging other powers to discard a "Cold-War mentality” at a time of rising geopolitical tensions — a not-so-veiled swipe at the United States The Chinese leader touted his country's efforts to share vaccines, fight climate change and promote development at home and abroad as he delivered the opening speech of a virtual gathering hosted by the World Economic Forum. The online event is being held in place of its annual January meeting...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

China’s Xi threatens ‘catastrophic consequences’ if China confronted

Chinese leader Xi Jinping threatened on Monday that a confrontation with China would only result in “catastrophic consequences.”. During a speech before the virtual-only Davos World Economic Forum, Xi said the world needs to move away from what he called a “Cold War mentality.”. “Our world today is...
CHINA
WGN News

Russia denies looking for pretext to invade Ukraine

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s top diplomat angrily rejected the U.S. allegations that it was preparing a pretext to invade Ukraine as Russian troops that are amassed near the Ukraine border launched more drills Monday. The White House said Friday that U.S. intelligence officials had concluded that Russia had already deployed operatives to rebel-controlled eastern Ukraine to […]
POLITICS
MSNBC

Biden admin clears out another controversial Trump holdover

In August 2018, CNN discovered that a White House speechwriter, Darren Beattie, spoke at a conference alongside well-known white nationalists. He was asked to resign, but he refused, prompting the Republican White House to fire Beattie soon after. But as regular readers may recall, Team Trump wasn't quite done with...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
12K+
Followers
21K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy