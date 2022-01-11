Ted Lasso Season 3 Has Officially Started Production, Per Warner Bros. And Coach Beard

A wild, unpredictable awards season produced a list of Screen Actors Guild Awards nominees on Wednesday that overflowed with snubs, surprises and underdog choices. Ridley Scott’s “House of Gucci,” a rococo look at wealth, murder and haute couture, and Jane Campion’s “Power of the Dog,” a revisionist Western about toxic masculinity, led all films with three nominations. However, “Power of the Dog,” which has benefited from a big awards push from Netflix, failed to capture a best ensemble nomination. Nominees for that prize, considered to be the most prestigious handed out by the guild, included “House of Gucci,” as well as “Belfast,” “CODA,” “Don’t Look Up” and “King Richard.”
