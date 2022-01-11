Sioux City Community School District drops vaccine mandate vote

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Community School District will be holding off on enforcing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for its staff and faculty.

School board president, Dan Greenwell said, “We’re not medical experts, nor do we want to impose our personal choices on people and we decided to take it off the agenda for the evening, it’s not required, so no reason to discuss it.”

The board removed the vote from tonight’s agenda at the start of the meeting. School board members said the item was put on the agenda before the Iowa Division of Labor said they would not be enforcing the OSHA vaccine mandate.

The mandate would apply to all businesses with 100 or more employees. The Sioux City School District employs 2,000 people.

Greenwell said the district still has mitigation measures in place.

“We continue with cleaning and cleaning items. Certainly on buses, federal law requires masks on buses. And we have the COVID testing in place. The remarkable thing is, very few people are using those test kits, about 20% of what we had expected,” said Greenwell.

The school district purchased 7,700 rapid tests back in September. They’re available to any student showing symptoms of COVID with parental permission.

Last week, the school district reported 117 COVID-19 cases for both students and staff.

