Houses, cars struck by bullets after shots fired in Hazleton

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Bullets flew through a Luzerne County neighborhood this afternoon striking several cars and several homes.

One bullet came inches from hitting one resident as she lay on her couch. Neighbors Eyewitness News talked to were afraid to go on camera but tell Eyewitness News they’re terrorized by gun violence in the area.

A homeowner showed Eyewitness News where a bullet shot through his living room wall just inches from where his wife was laying on the couch.

His is just one of the homes struck by gunfire in Hazleton Monday afternoon.

The dispatcher could be heard saying: “Additional calls for gunshots through a residence.”

Around 2:40 p.m. Hazleton Police responded to the area of 11th and Grant Street for the report of shots fired into a house. Police say multiple rounds were fired, striking three homes and two vehicles.

A black sedan seen here with multiple bullet holes.

And a white van with a shattered window.

They were both parked on the 800 block of West 11th Street. The unknown suspects reportedly fled and entered an abandoned home on the 600 block of North James Street.

An officer could be heard saying: “we have a possible abandoned building that they have entered at this location, we’re setting up a perimeter here” and later “this is Hazleton City Police Department with a trained police K-9! Suspect, you’re under arrest! Come out now with your hands up!”

Police would not confirm if anyone was taken into custody. So far, no injuries have been reported.

This investigation is ongoing, and anyone with any information in relation to this incident is asked to contact the Hazleton Police Department.

