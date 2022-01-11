ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Malaysia’s Petronas, Shell unit partner to explore carbon capture and storage

Cover picture for the articleKUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia’s state oil firm Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) on Tuesday signed an agreement with a subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell to collaborate on carbon capture and storage (CCS) in the Southeast Asian...

TrendHunter.com

Accelerated Carbon Capture Initiatives

'Carbon America' is the first vertically integrated carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) super developer in the ever-growing carbon capture industry. On December 14th, Carbon America announced several high-profile financial backers that contributed a total of $30 million to fund its carbon capture technology. Some of these investors include the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and ArcTern Ventures.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheConversationAU

Green hydrogen is coming - and these Australian regions are well placed to build our new export industry

You might remember hearing a lot about green hydrogen last year, as global pressure mounted on Australia to take stronger action on climate change ahead of the COP26 Glasgow summit last November. The government predicts green hydrogen exports and domestic use could be worth up to A$50 billion within 30 years, helping the world achieve deep decarbonisation. But how close are we really to a green hydrogen industry? And which states are best placed to host it? My research shows that as of next year, and based on where the cheapest renewables are, the best places to produce...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
theedgemarkets.com

Shell Malaysia forges partnerships to expedite energy transition

Less than a year into his new role, Shell Malaysia chairman Ivan Tan has set his sights firmly on steering the oil and gas company on a transformational journey to become a net zero emissions energy business. Stressing that Shell plays a significant role in meeting the energy needs of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
wibqam.com

Philippines to acquire missile system from India for $375 million

MANILA (Reuters) – The Philippines has finalised a deal to acquire a shore-based anti-ship missile system from India for nearly $375 million to beef up its navy, the Southeast Asian nation’s defence minister said. The Philippines is in the late stages of a five-year, 300 billion pesos ($5.85...
MILITARY
soyacincau.com

Shell Malaysia’s new 180kW charging network can charge your EV from 0-80% in 30 minutes

Shell just announced their new High Performance Charging (HPC) network and they claim that it’s Southeast Asia’s first cross-border 180kW charging network. It’s launching in Singapore and Malaysia and there will be a total of six Shell stations with 12 HPC stations along the North-South Expressway. This project is done in collaboration with Porsche with exclusive deals for Taycan buyers.
WORLD
rigzone.com

McDermott Teams With Science Organization To Advance Carbon Capture

McDermott has partnered up with one of Australia's national science organizations to advance the use of carbon capture technologies. U.S. offshore engineering and construction services firm McDermott has partnered up with one of Australia’s national science organizations to advance the use of carbon capture technologies. McDermott said that it...
BUSINESS
OilPrice.com

The U.S. Spent $1.1B On Failed Carbon Capture Projects In A Decade

The U.S. Department of Energy has spent $1.1 billion on 11 carbon capture projects at coal-fired power plants and industrial facilities since 2009, most of which turned out to be failures and were never built, the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) said in a recent report. The Department of Energy...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Energy Industry
rigzone.com

Petronas and Shell in CCS Collaboration

Petronas has signed a joint study and collaboration agreement with Sarawak Shell Berhad. Petronas has announced that it has signed a joint study and collaboration agreement (JSCA) with Sarawak Shell Berhad to explore opportunities and project collaborations in carbon capture and storage (CCS) to help provide CO2 storage solutions in Malaysia.
BUSINESS
bostonnews.net

Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage Market Projected to Cross $7.0 Billion by 2030

The global carbon capture, utilization, and storage market was valued at $1.9 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $7.0 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.8% from 2021 to 2030. Carbon Capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) is an emission reduction process, which is intended to prevent large amounts of carbon dioxide being released into the environment. The technology involves collection, transportation and injection of the carbon di oxide so that it would not escape in the atmosphere. The process involves three main steps and technologies such as capture, which includes separation of CO2 from gases produced from different procedures. Secondly, it involves transport, which is transportation of the captured CO2 to a suitable site for storage with the help of pipeline, trucks, and ships. The last step is storage, which involves injection of CO2 into underground rock formation, deep wells, and depleted reservoirs. These are the best storage options for storing huge amounts of CO2 for many years.
MARKETS
lngindustry.com

PETRONAS delivers Hiroshima Gas' first carbon neutral LNG cargo

This carbon neutral LNG delivery also augurs well with Hiroshima Gas’ management philosophy to be a company trusted by the communities it serves. PETRONAS Vice President of LNG Marketing & Trading, Shamsairi Ibrahim said, “We are proud to grow our 16-year relationship by being Hiroshima Gas’ chosen partner for their first carbon neutral LNG cargo. Providing cleaner energy solutions through carbon offsets will not only positively impact the LNG industry but will also create sustainable value for businesses, societies and the world at large.”
ENERGY INDUSTRY
theedgemarkets.com

Petronas says only employees, contractors, third parties fully vaccinated against Covid-19 allowed entry into Malaysia premises

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 9): Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) said the company had since Oct 1, 2021 allowed entry into its premises in Malaysia to only employees, contractors and third parties who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 to curb, reduce and eliminate the spread of pandemic infections within its premises and among employees for operational and business continuity, as Malaysia progresses into its phased recovery plan.
HEALTH
offshore-technology.com

Petronas makes additional gas discovery offshore Malaysia

The Hadrah-1 well encountered gas in a 200m thick sequence of high-quality sandstone and carbonate reservoirs. Malaysian oil and gas firm Petronas’ subsidiary Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd (PCSB) has announced a gas discovery in Block SK411, offshore Malaysia, after drilling the Hadrah-1 well. The Hadrah-1 wildcat exploration well is...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Petronas finds gas in Block SK411 offshore Malaysia

The Hadrah-1 well was drilled to a total depth of 1,850 m. Petronas Carigali, a subsidiary of state-run Petronas, has made a gas discovery at the Hadrah-1 wildcat exploration well of Block SK411 offshore Malaysia, Petronas said on January 7. The Hadrah-1 well was drilled to a total depth of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
wibqam.com

Israel completes flight test of Arrow weapons system

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel’s defence ministry said on Tuesday it had completed a planned flight test of the Arrow weapons system, and would release further test details throughout the day. Last year, Israel r said it was developing a new ballistic missile shield, the Arrow-4, with the United...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
theenergymix.com

Community Forces Shell to Halt Oil Exploration Off South Africa Coast

Community campaigners have forced oil giant Royal Dutch Shell to stop its hunt for oil along South Africa’s still relatively pristine Wild Coast. “Shell will be forced to halt oil exploration in vital whale breeding grounds along South Africa’s eastern coastline after a local court blocked the controversial project,” reports the Guardian.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Energy boss: Wind farm contracts make Scotland world leader in floating turbines

Scotland and the UK can become a leader in floating offshore wind farms, the boss of one of the biggest renewable energy producers in the UK has said.ScottishPower chief executive Keith Anderson hailed the development of two new ground-breaking wind farms.Instead of being attached to the seabed, they will float on the surface of the water – something that opens up many more square miles of sea to development.The company was awarded the rights to develop the two floating wind farms, the first of their kind in the world, in a new round of awards from Crown Estate Scotland.Contracts worth...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

