Trudeau says Canada has enough vaccines for all Canadians to get fourth dose
7 days ago
(Reuters) – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday the government has secured enough COVID-19 vaccine doses for all eligible Canadians to receive a booster as well as a fourth dose, according a...
"The two doses, they're not enough for omicron," Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said. Bourla said the two-dose vaccine does not provide robust protection against infection and its ability to prevent hospitalization has also declined. He said third shots are providing good protection against death, and "decent" protection against hospitalization. Pfizer...
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Israel’s prime minister says preliminary data on the fourth vaccine dose shows that it safely brings about a five-fold increase in antibodies that battle the coronavirus.
U.K. government advisers say a fourth COVID jab is not needed at this time. The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization advised the U.K. government on Friday that a third dose of the vaccine, or booster shot, offers ample protection against hospitalization. “The current data show the booster dose is...
JERUSALEM (Reuters) – A fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine boosts antibodies five-fold a week after the shot is administered, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Tuesday, citing preliminary findings of an Israeli study. “A week into the fourth dose, we know to a higher degree of certainty that...
MEXICO CITY, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Mexico has enough vaccine doses to provide booster shots against COVID-19, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday. "We have vaccines paid for until July of this year, everything that's needed for the booster," Lopez Obrador told reporters at a regular government news conference.
OTTAWA (Reuters) – Not enough Canadian children are being vaccinated against COVID-19 at a time when the rapidly spreading Omicron variant threatens to swamp healthcare systems, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday. Official data show that as of Jan. 1, 87.6% of Canadians above the age of 12...
Mexico City, Mexico — President López Obrador says that the Government of Mexico has enough vaccines to reinforce everyone. His comment was made Wednesday with the announcement of the start of booster shots for the country’s health personnel. In a press conference, AMLO explained that they have...
MILAN (Reuters) – Italy reported 180,426 COVID-19 related cases on Saturday, after 186,253 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 308 from 360. Italy has registered 140,856 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in...
JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel’s cabinet approved additional state aid on Sunday to help bail out airlines suffering another pandemic blow with the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, the finance and transportation ministries said. Total state aid would not exceed $85 million for all of Israel’s carriers and...
SHANGHAI, Jan 18 (Reuters) - China is urging people to wear masks and gloves when opening mail, especially from abroad, after authorities suggested the first case of the Omicron coronavirus virus variant found in Beijing could have arrived via a package from Canada. Authorities vowed to step up disinfection of...
The chief executive of vaccine-maker Moderna said that people are likely to need a second booster dose in the fall, especially front-line workers and those 50 and older, as their antibody levels wane. People who received booster shots this past fall are likely to have significant protection through winter, Stéphane...
The continued drop in UK Covid cases indicates the Omicron wave may well be “turning around”, a leading expert advising the Government has said.Prof Mike Tildesley, from the University of Warwick and a member of the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Modelling group (Spi-M), said that the latest case figures were “cautiously good news” and he hoped the country may have a “flu-type” relationship with the virus by the end of the year.The latest data shows a 38% drop over the last seven days across the UK in the numbers testing positive for Covid-19, with 70,924 new cases reported on Sunday.Prof Tildesley...
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India’s capital Delhi and financial hub Mumbai have reported a big fall in COVID-19 infections in the past two days and most of those who contracted the virus have recovered at home, authorities said on Monday. Mumbai’s daily new infections fell below 10,000 on...
OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canadian firms see labor shortages intensifying and wage pressure increasing, with strong demand growth and supply chain constraints putting upward pressure on prices, a regular Bank of Canada survey said on Monday. The central bank’s Business Outlook Survey Indicator reached its highest level on record in the fourth...
JERUSALEM, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Israel will continue to offer a fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot despite preliminary findings that it is not enough to prevent Omicron infections, a senior health official said on Tuesday, predicting contagions stoked by the variant will wane in a week. The fastest country to roll...
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Monday that he had recovered from a second bout of Covid-19, as he resumed his public activities. Mexico's 68-year-old president, who has rarely worn a face mask during the pandemic, overcame a first bout of Covid-19 in early 2021.
There Great Britain returns to under 100 thousand cases per day for the first time since 21 December, so much so that in London we return to talk about goodbye to the Green pass. However, to launch a first alarm on a sub-variant of Omicron is the United Kingdom’s Health Security Agency which on Friday warned that it had traced 53 sequences of a sub-lineage of Omicron, called BA.2, which has been talked about since December, explaining that it will be monitored carefully. Because the first 53 cases come after that already Israel had detected 20 during the genetic sequencing of Covid patients. “This variant contains more mutations than Omicron and – according to the Business Standard – could be more violent.” Although scientists are concerned about the new sub-variant – the British tabloid reads – little is known about the dangers it entails.
An average of over 500,000 new COVID-19 cases in the U.S. are reported every day, The New York Times reported on Jan. 5. The surge is primarily fueled by the omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus. How many vaccinated people have died from the omicron variant?. Article continues below advertisement.
