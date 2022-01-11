ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trudeau says Canada has enough vaccines for all Canadians to get fourth dose

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday the government has secured enough COVID-19 vaccine doses for all eligible Canadians to receive a booster as well as a fourth dose, according a...

